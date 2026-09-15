Apple faces Indian consumer body probe over iPhone issues linked to iOS 18 update

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has stepped up its scrutiny of Apple Inc. over technical problems reported by iPhone users following the rollout of iOS 18, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources. The CCPA had issued a notice to Apple last year, asking the company to provide details about the technical problems. (Bloomberg)

The consumer regulator has now initiated a detailed investigation into the complaints, nearly a year after it first sought an explanation from Apple over the reported issues.

The CCPA had issued a notice to Apple last year, asking the company to provide details about the technical problems, when they first emerged and the measures taken to resolve them.

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However, with complaints continuing a year after the notice, the regulator has now moved ahead with a detailed probe into the matter, sources said.

LocalCircles survey flags rise in complaints The development comes as a recent survey by LocalCircles found that complaints from iPhone users have risen compared with the findings of its previous study conducted in January 2025.

LocalCircles said it intends to submit its latest findings to the CCPA as an input for the ongoing investigation, as well as share them with other relevant authorities.

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The organisation has also renewed its demand for class action against Apple Inc, claiming that affected iPhone users have not received a proper solution so far.

LocalCircles welcomes CCPA action "The CCPA's escalation of the case and its scrutiny of Apple's software warranty terms is a welcome step," LocalCircles said in a statement.

At the same time, it said that consumer relief would continue to depend largely on "Apple's internal prioritisation and willingness to publicly acknowledge the extent of the problem" unless the authorities issue enforceable directions or penalties.