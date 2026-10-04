5 killed, 10 injured in boiler blast at pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati
The explosion occurred during the night shift at Till Healthcare’s tablet manufacturing facility in Sri City SEZ, triggering a major fire.
Around five workers were killed and 10 others suffered serious injuries after a boiler at a private pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district’s Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) exploded early on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said.
The accident took place at the Till Healthcare pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, which produces tablets. According to preliminary reports, the boiler suddenly exploded while workers were on the night shift, triggering a massive fire inside the industrial unit.
Those injured were immediately evacuated and shifted to hospitals for treatment.
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Nara Lokesh expresses grief over deaths
State minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh expressed shock and grief over the deaths. “The deaths caused by the boiler explosion and the injuries suffered by several workers are deeply tragic,” he wrote on X.
Following the blast, police, emergency personnel and other officials rushed to the facility and launched rescue and relief operations. An official working at the SEZ said the exact circumstances leading to the boiler explosion, have not yet been established. “Officials are expected to investigate whether the accident resulted from a technical malfunction, a failure of safety systems, an operational lapse or any other factor,” he said.
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Authorities have not yet released the identities of all the deceased. The final casualty figures are also expected to be confirmed after the rescue operations and medical assessment of the injured are completed.
“The government will stand by the families of the deceased in every possible manner,” said Lokesh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.