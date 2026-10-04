5 killed, 10 injured in boiler blast at pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati

Around five workers were killed and 10 others suffered serious injuries after a boiler at a private pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district’s Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) exploded early on Saturday, officials familiar with the matter said. Rescue teams and officials rushed to the facility after the incident as authorities began assessing the cause of the accident. (PTI)

The accident took place at the Till Healthcare pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, which produces tablets. According to preliminary reports, the boiler suddenly exploded while workers were on the night shift, triggering a massive fire inside the industrial unit.

Those injured were immediately evacuated and shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Also read: 1 killed, 12 injured in explosion at Mangalore refinery; Karnataka CM seeks report on incident

Nara Lokesh expresses grief over deaths State minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh expressed shock and grief over the deaths. “The deaths caused by the boiler explosion and the injuries suffered by several workers are deeply tragic,” he wrote on X.

Following the blast, police, emergency personnel and other officials rushed to the facility and launched rescue and relief operations. An official working at the SEZ said the exact circumstances leading to the boiler explosion, have not yet been established. “Officials are expected to investigate whether the accident resulted from a technical malfunction, a failure of safety systems, an operational lapse or any other factor,” he said.

Also read: Explosion on stranded ship: Three copper thieves arrested

Authorities have not yet released the identities of all the deceased. The final casualty figures are also expected to be confirmed after the rescue operations and medical assessment of the injured are completed.

“The government will stand by the families of the deceased in every possible manner,” said Lokesh.