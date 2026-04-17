Chhattisgarh plant boiler explosion: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal named in FIR

Police have named Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal in a First Information Report (FIR) filed in connection with the boiler explosion at the conglomerate’s power plant that killed 20 workers and injured 15 others in Chhattisgarh’s Singhitara. Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. (vedantalimited.com)

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh Police cited a preliminary technical report and said it indicated that excessive accumulation of fuel inside the boiler furnace led to high pressure and triggered the explosion, echoing a Forensic Science Laboratory report.

Police said the FIR was registered against Agarwal, company manager Devendra Patel, and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections, including 106(1) and 289, related to causing death by negligence and negligent conduct with respect to machinery, based on available evidence and technical findings.

A Vedanta spokesperson refused to comment on the FIR even as police said a detailed probe is underway in coordination with technical experts, and legal action will be taken against those found responsible.

On April 14, Vedanta said the explosion occurred at one of the boiler units at its Singhitarai plant, involving personnel of its sub-contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Limited. The company said its immediate priority was to provide the best possible medical assistance to the affected workers and that it was coordinating closely with medical teams and local authorities.

Police cited the investigation and said Vedanta and the subcontractor allegedly failed to comply with standard norms related to machinery maintenance and operation. They added that lapses in upkeep and operational negligence led to fluctuations in boiler pressure, ultimately causing the accident.