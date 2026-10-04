‘False charade’ vs ‘total buffoons’: Congress, CJP trade barbs over growing political footprint as Mamata backs youth group

The Congress and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) traded barbs on Saturday over the youth outfit’s growing political footprint, even as Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee publicly backed the CJP, highlighting differences among INDIA bloc allies over how to engage with the new party. Saurav Das, a CJP co-convenor, wrote: “A certain section—not just the BJP—another party thinks ‘saving India, saving constitution’ is only their job." (Sathiya/ANI)

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka posted on X, “An entire ‘self-declared liberal’ ecosystem has been activated to denounce @abhijeet_dipke and the fact that he has been able to capture the imagination of millions of Indians after a LONG LONG time. This ecosystem exists only on Twitter, but somehow thinks they are the sole protectors of democracy,” in an indirect dig at the Congress.

Saurav Das, another CJP co-convenor, wrote: “A certain section—not just the BJP—another party thinks ‘saving India, saving constitution’ is only their job. They are self-declared liberals and self-declared thekedars of the constitution. Their massive failures over the years has led us to this moment where the young have to show the way. Total buffoons!”

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The attacks come weeks after the Congress refused to give the CJP any credit for the resignation of former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and viewed the new outfit as a contender for the youth vote.

Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh hit back at Ranka and reminded him that when CJP leaders were detained by Assam Police, the Congress had helped them get out. He alleged that Ranka had categorically refused to have even a courtesy meeting with Congress leaders and party MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“You refused it because the Aam Aadmi Party asked you not to. Kunki Chowdhury who was your Host in Guwahati, was on Election Campaign with AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi Da for a Congress Candidate in Nagaon. They had asked you to meet and discuss with Congress. Yet not once, you chose to engage with Congress or our students wing,” Singh said.

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Asking the CJP to stop its “false charade”, Singh alleged, “We know how you sidelined Neha Bora in the Jantar Mantar 1.0 protests and when even the Left chose to engage with our Leader Rahul Gandhi Ji. You decided you will not engage under direct instructions of Arvind Kejriwal. It is one thing to stand for student issues. Another thing to hijack a movement. AAP is known for piggy riding and hijacking issues of others.”

Banerjee, however, publicly backed the CJP’s agitation. Speaking to reporters on Friday she said, “We fully support the CJP, all the young generation and students.”

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Banerjee on X, writing, “Thank you @MamataOfficial ma’am for extending your support to the cockroach movement! All Indians need to come together to save democracy!” The post was subsequently restricted by X, which displayed a message saying the content was restricted “due to local regulations”. TMC Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien shared the post and said Banerjee “strongly supports Cockroach”.

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“Won’t be surprised if the govt takes down my handle before Oct 10,” Dipke later wrote.