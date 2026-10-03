‘Will keep fighting to save democracy: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke after case filed over protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

“File more cases but we will still keep fighting to save our democracy,” Dipke wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. Track live updates on Jantar Mantar protest

Amid reports of a case being filed against Abhijeet Dipke over the Shivaji Park protest, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-founder said that the youth-led movement will continue its fight to 'save the democracy.'

Dipke's statement comes after Siddhi Deolekar, a resident and advocate, on Friday said she lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station against CJP's Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ratna Singh for allegedly proceeding with the Shivaji Park protest despite denial of permission.

What are the key demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the electoral process?

What are the key demands of the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the electoral process?

Why did the police deny permission for the CJP protest at Shivaji Park?

Why did the police deny permission for the CJP protest at Shivaji Park?

In a post on X, Deolekar said the complaint was filed against CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka, Das and Ratna Singh, the legal affairs head of the Cockroach Janata Party, and others for allegedly proceeding with the protest and gathering a large crowd despite an express denial of permission.

The CJP on Friday held a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged discrepancies in the SIR processes. The protest attracted a massive crowd, with celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bhardwaj and Vishal Dadlani in participation.

Mumbai Police earlier denied permission for the gathering at Shivaji Park, citing, among other issues, concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion and disruption to vehicular movement in the area. Dipke subsequently announced 'Jail Bharo Andolan’ at the venue.

Dipke announces fresh agitation on October 10 After leading a massive demonstration at Shivaji Park, which drew thousands of people, Dipke on Friday night announced a fresh protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if CEC Gyanesh Kumar did not resign.

"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," he said in a post on X, adding that it will be a peaceful agitation and every citizen who wants free and fair elections must join it.

Earlier, speaking at the protest at Shivaji Park, a ground associated with landmark political rallies, Dipke warned of "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if Kumar did not step down.

Defying afternoon heat and barricades, young men and women turned up for the protest in central Mumbai in huge numbers even though police had denied permission for the event.

"Gyanesh Kumar must resign and face criminal proceedings," demanded CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde. He also demanded freezing of voter lists of 2025 and abolition of the 2023 law laying down the procedure for the appointment of Election Commissioners.