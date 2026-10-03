'India's economic resilience lies in domestic capability, diversification and openness,' says PM's Principal Secy PK Mishra
The pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, supply-chain disruptions, trade restrictions and rapid technological changes, he said.
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra, on Saturday delivered the keynote address at the plenary session, 'A World Priced for Risk', at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, underlining the growing importance of resilience, diversification and strategic preparedness in an increasingly uncertain global economy.
Dr Mishra said the nature of economic risk has changed significantly, with the world increasingly confronting not merely calculable risks but uncertainty that cannot be reliably assigned probabilities. The pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, supply-chain disruptions, trade restrictions and rapid technological changes, he said, have brought this distinction into sharp focus.
He observed that geography, which technology was once thought to have made less relevant, has returned to the centre of economic decision-making. Disruptions to shipping routes can affect energy prices thousands of kilometres away, while the concentration of critical minerals and their processing creates new vulnerabilities. The clean energy transition, he added, also brings new forms of strategic dependence that need to be addressed.
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Resilience comes with a cost, says PK Mishra
Dr Mishra said uncertainty changes economic behaviour, with firms diversifying suppliers, maintaining inventories and developing alternative production capacity, while governments strengthen reserves, fiscal buffers and strategic capabilities. “Resilience is not free,” he said, adding that the key economic question is whether the premium paid for resilience is justified by the potential cost of the disruption being avoided.
He said the emerging global response does not represent a retreat from globalisation, but a reassessment of how it should be organised in a world of greater uncertainty. Countries are seeking to combine domestic capabilities with diversified international partnerships, strategic reserves, alternative supply chains and deeper economic cooperation.
Speaking about India’s experience, Dr Mishra said resilience cannot mean insulation from the world. “It has to mean the ability to remain open to the world without becoming excessively vulnerable to it.” He highlighted energy security, critical minerals, strategic industrial capabilities and diversification of external economic relationships as important elements of India’s response.
Dr. Mishra stressed that resilience must be accompanied by productivity and competitiveness. Building domestic capability, he said, should not mean replacing imports at any cost, but creating capabilities that are competitive, scalable and ultimately capable of serving global markets. He cited the transformation underway in electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and other strategic sectors.
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Macro resilience key to tackling external shocks
He also underlined the importance of macroeconomic resilience, noting that fiscal space, adequate foreign exchange reserves, a sound financial system and credible institutions provide countries with the capacity to respond to external shocks. He added that security and sustainability are increasingly converging, with energy, food, technology and environmental security becoming closely interconnected.
Concluding, Dr Mishra said resilience is not a choice between self-sufficiency and globalisation. “The more rational approach lies between the two: domestic capability where vulnerability is strategic; diversification where concentration is risky; and openness wherever global integration strengthens productivity and competitiveness.”
Referring to the larger meaning of Atmanirbharta, he recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation that it is not about being closed to the world, but about being self-sustaining and self-generating
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShishir Gupta
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.Read More