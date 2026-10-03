‘Everyone is proud’: Smit Machchhar's family lauds him after flydubai incident

The family of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian flydubai pilot who heroically thwarted a mid-air attack by his co-pilot on a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, expressed great pride and gratitude on Saturday for the outpouring of support, reassuring the public that Machchhar is receiving top-quality medical care in a secure military hospital.

"We are very happy that the entire nation is with us. The top leaders of the country are with us, and even global leaders are standing with us. Everyone is feeling proud of Smit's bravery. Leaders from all over have praised and saluted him. They are also saluting us, acknowledging that a member of our family has performed such a monumental and brave deed. We are extremely proud of him," he said.

He noted that Machchhar is receiving proper treatment inside the military hospital with top-notch security. He has sustained severe injuries to his head and hands while fighting off his co-pilot inside the cockpit and unlocking the door to alert the cabin crew and passengers.

"His treatment is going on properly over there, and they are very satisfied with it. We were initially concerned about whether there would be proper security or not, but they told us that it is a military hospital. Inside the military hospital, you have to go about 1.5 to 2 kilometres from the main gate before reaching the hospital building itself," he said.

"He is receiving the best possible treatment, though it will take some time for him to recover. Most of his injuries are on his head and hands. When he was trying to open the door, he was being hit, which is why he suffered injuries on his hands and head in several places. He sustained injuries in multiple spots, so it will take some time to recover," he added.

Furthermore, Kishore Machchhar, uncle of the heroic pilot, expressed that after seeing Machchhar on television on Friday during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the family is now relieved.

Also Read | PM Modi says Smit Machchhar averted ‘9/11-style tragedy’, lauds his courage

"I feel so proud. Love is being poured from everywhere. Even those who didn't know us before are greeting us respectfully! Most of all, we felt relieved seeing him on television yesterday and knowing that he is okay. May he come home as soon as possible. We were very stressed because he was in another country. We didn't know where they took him. Then we got to know that he is receiving treatment at the hospital. Some men from the company delivered the message to us that he is okay, but we were not satisfied. Then yesterday, when he spoke to the Prime Minister and we saw him, we took a breath," he said.

"Machchhar is a simple man, focused on his work. He is also very religious," he noted.

Sonal Machchhar, aunt of Smit Machchhar, also echoed a similar sentiment, saying, "He was a very calm child. He has been a very good kid and now has shown great bravery. We felt relieved after seeing him speaking to PM Modi. We saw in the video that he is very injured, but he will be fine."

The remarks came after the incident, involving flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where Machchhar was injured after being attacked by his co-pilot. Despite his injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door and helped ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.

Also Read | 'Could feel flight going down, couldn't let passengers die': Smit Machchhar tells PM Modi about flydubai ordeal

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced the 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award' for Machchhar, hailing his courage and presence of mind during the incident.

Earlier, PM Modi had praised Machchhar for his “patience, presence of mind, and courage”, saying his actions had helped prevent a “9/11-style tragedy”.