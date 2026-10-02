PM Modi says Smit Machchhar averted ‘9/11-style tragedy’, lauds his courage

Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, was moved from Saudi Arabia to a hospital in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had averted a “9/11-style tragedy” and leaders in India and Israel praised his courage. President Droupadi Murmu said: “The nation is proud of Captain Smit Machchhar. His heroic courage and incredible presence of mind have deeply touched us all.” (via REUTERS) Machchhar, 40, who was seriously wounded in Wednesday’s attack, is “in good health and recovering well”, India’s ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, said after visiting him and his family in hospital. “Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended,” Mittal said in a post on X.

Deep Dive What happened to Captain Smit Machchhar on the Flydubai flight? How did Captain Machchhar contribute to the safety of passengers on the flight? Why is Captain Smit Machchhar being hailed as a hero?

Despite his wounds, Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door of flight FZ-1073, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. A reserve crew on board then flew the Boeing 737 MAX 8, carrying 174 people, to an emergency landing at Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia.

Israeli officials said on Thursday that no motive had been established and that their initial assessment was that the co-pilot, an Omani national who has not been named, acted alone. Also Read | India hails ‘hero’ who averted flight crash Addressing a function in New Delhi to mark the centenary of the Union Public Service Commission, Modi said Machchhar had shown “remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage”. “Indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy,” Modi said. He was referring to the September 11, 2001, attacks, in which hijacked airliners were flown into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Hours earlier, Modi spoke to Machchhar’s wife and parents, officials aware of the matter told HT, asking not to be named. He told them Indian missions were providing all possible help to the passengers and crew.

Machchhar taken to Abu Dhabi (HT PRINT)