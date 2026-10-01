Gujarat govt compulsorily retires two IAS officers under ‘Operation Gangajal’
he Gujarat government on Thursday compulsorily retired two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, K Rajesh and Gaurav Dahiya, as part of “Operation Gangajal”
The Gujarat government on Thursday compulsorily retired two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, K Rajesh and Gaurav Dahiya, as part of “Operation Gangajal”, an exercise targeting officials facing corruption allegations, disciplinary proceedings and serious misconduct.
Rajesh, a 2011-batch officer who was already under suspension, was retired in view of criminal investigations and proceedings against him in cases involving alleged bribery, illegal land allotments and money laundering. Dahiya, a 2010-batch officer serving as additional development commissioner in Gandhinagar, was also compulsorily retired following disciplinary proceedings and inquiries into allegations of misconduct.
Rajesh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022 in a corruption case relating to his tenure as Surendranagar collector between April 2018 and June 2021.
He was accused of taking bribes in connection with the issue of arms licences and allotment of government land. The ED later arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and filed a prosecution complaint against him.
Born on March 23, 1986, Rajesh completed his BTech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Pondicherry University. He joined the IAS in 2011 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He served as assistant collector in Junagadh and Surat and as district development officer in Surat before becoming collector of Surendranagar.
A Gujarat government official said the action against Dahiya followed disciplinary proceedings, controversies and misconduct inquiries during his service, including issues relating to his tenure with the National Health Mission.
Dahiya, who was born on June 3, 1984, and completed his MBBS from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences in 2007, joined the IAS in 2010 after clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He served in the health and environment departments and as mission director of the National Health Mission. He had also served as district development officer in Banaskantha and Patan.
The government had ordered a formal departmental inquiry after Dahiya was suspended in August 2019 following a state inquiry committee finding substance in allegations of bigamy and professional misconduct made by a Delhi-based woman.
Dahiya denied the allegations and alleged that he had been honey-trapped and blackmailed. Delhi Police later gave him a clean chit in the complaint made by the woman. However, the Gujarat government said at the time that separate departmental inquiries into other complaints against him were still pending.
A separate inquiry into Dahiya’s financial dealings was ordered in November 2019. Retired IAS officer V S Gadhavi was appointed to examine allegations relating to his financial transactions, including the purchase of a flat in Delhi for the woman.
The Gujarat government revoked Dahiya’s suspension in July 2023, nearly four years after he was suspended, and appointed him as additional development commissioner in Gandhinagar.
He continued in the post until Thursday’s compulsory retirement.
Dahiya was due to retire in 2044 and had about 18 years of service left when he was compulsorily retired at the age of 42.
The Gujarat government’s action against the two officers comes as part of its continuing review of officials facing disciplinary and integrity-related proceedings under the exercise referred to as “Operation Gangajal”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaulik Pathak
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.Read More