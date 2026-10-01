Delhi traffic advisory: Special arrangements in place near Rajghat, Vijay Ghat on October 2

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat on October 2 to mark Gandhi Jayanti and the 122nd birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Motorists have also been advised to follow traffic rules and comply with diversion signs and directions issued by traffic personnel to avoid congestion. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

According to the advisory, special traffic arrangements will remain in place in the areas from 5 am to 11 am on Friday. The traffic police has urged motorists to remain patient and cooperate with personnel deployed to manage traffic during the programmes.

Motorists have also been advised to follow traffic rules and comply with diversion signs and directions issued by traffic personnel to avoid congestion.

“TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the programmes scheduled at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and at Vijay Ghat to commemorate the 122nd Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on 02.10.2026, special traffic arrangements will remain in place from 0500 hrs to 1100 hrs.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS •Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

•For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:”