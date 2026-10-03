FSSAI bans sale of Nestle's dairy whitener at top Delhi hotel after sample found to be unsafe
The sample was declared as “substandard” under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India banned the sale of Nestle's “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” after the sample of the product taken from a top Delhi hotel was declared to be “unsafe” and “substandard”. A notice was then issued to the food business operator (FBO), in this case Nestle, for non-compliance.
"A sample of Nestle "Low Fat Dairy Whitener" collected from M/s Bharat Hotels Ltd. (The Lalit), New Delhi, has been declared unsafe and substandard by Food Analyst reports under the FSS Act, 2006," the FSSAI said in a post on X.
“Directives have been issued to immediately prohibit the sale of this product,” the food safety regulator added.
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What did the FSSAI findings reveal?
According to the FSSAI, a sample of Nestle's “Low Fat Dairy Whitener” was drawn from the premises of The Lalit in Connaught Place in Delhi. The sample was sent for testing, following which the Food Analyst's laboratory report found the product to be “substandard” and “unsafe”, indicating non-compliance under the FSS Act, 2006.
A copy of the laboratory analysis report was provided to the food business operator (FBO) for reference and necessary action, FSSAI stated, adding that a notice was also issued to Nestle in connection with the matter.
FSSAI said that Nestle had been provided an opportunity to appeal against the Food Analyst's report under the FSS Act, 2006, within the prescribed time period. Nestle was further directed to immediately prohibit the sale of the dairy whitener, FSSAI stated.
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Nestle products under FSSAI scanner
This is not the first time Nestle has found itself in the crosshairs of the food safety regulator. Last month, Nestle India Ltd faced legal action after a sample of its baby food was found by the FSSAI to have violated quality standards. Apart from this, two other infant nutrition products of the firm were reportedly promoted in contravention of the rules for such products.
FSSAI said a sample of follow-up formula manufactured by the company was found to be substandard with respect to biotin content during laboratory analysis. “The sample was subsequently referred for re-analysis, and the referral laboratory also found the sample non-confirming with respect to the prescribed Biotin requirement under the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020,” the food safety regulator said.
Additionally, FSSAI said it had found issues with the promotion of two other baby food products– NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1. Nestle had then said its products were “fully compliant with all the applicable regulations” and that it would continue to work closely with FSSAI.
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