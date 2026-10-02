No FSSAI licence: Food unit shut down in Manimajra, challan issued

A food vending unit running in Govindpura, Manimajra was shut on Thursday, after the food safety administration, health department found the vendor running the business without Food Safety and Standard Authority of Indian (FSSAI) registration and in unhygienic condition. The city has been divided into four zones by food safety administration, with each zone having one food inspection officer. (HT File)

FSSAI registration is compulsory for all food vendors in India under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The department of food safety and standards inspected the food businesses for second consecutive day after having suspended the license of a food business owner at Sector 19 on Wednesday.

Under FSSAI regulations, notice has been issued to the food vendor to immediately stop the food business activity in the aforesaid premises for public safety. The administration has informed the station house officer (SHO) Manimajra regarding the illegal running of the aforesaid food business. The official of the food safety administration revealed that the kitchen of the vendor concerned was found dirty, with food not stored properly and kept in open, walls not being properly painted, workers in shabby clothes, dirty utensils, and unhygienic washing area.

The administration has taken action for running the food business premises without FSSAI registration under Section 58 of the FSSA Act that has penalty up to ₹2 lakh for running the business without registration. Further, a challan has been issued under Section 56 of the act for running business in unhygienic condition. The penalty under Section 56 of FSSA act, for manufacturing or processing food under unhygienic or unsanitary conditions varies based on the severity of the outcome.

The official concerned said, “Inspection of various food businesses is being conducted in the city as part of its ongoing special enforcement drive ahead of festive season. On today’s inspection, this food vendor was found running illegally, not having FSSAI registration and in unhygienic conditions. The food business will remain shut until the owner shares a compliance report, following all FSSAI regulations and getting itself registered.”

The city has been divided into four zones by food safety administration, with each zone having one food inspection officer. The inspections are being carried out based on inputs and complains received by officers. Ahead of festive season, food safety administration has issued an advisory regarding cheese also, to aware consumers and to not have adulterated food product.

On seeing anything abnormal one can report the matter to the department of food safety & standards, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 or at emergency phone no 0172-2752128 or they may raise concern on FSSAI web portal https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance/.