Anandpur Sahib rape case: AAP, SAD (PS) question Dhami’s demand for CBI probe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) on Thursday questioned SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the rape case registered against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla. The AAP asked why the SGPC was unwilling to cooperate with the Punjab Police, which was already investigating the matter. (HT)

The AAP asked why the SGPC was unwilling to cooperate with the Punjab Police, which was already investigating the matter.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said instead of seeking an inquiry by another agency, Dhami should answer the basic questions surrounding the woman’s stay at an SGPC-run serai in Anandpur Sahib and provide the Punjab Police with all available records.

On Wednesday, Dhami demanded that the Punjab government hand over the probe to the CBI for an “impartial investigation”. The FIR against Chawla was registered on August 21 at Anandpur Sahib on the complaint of a Bahrain-based woman from Sangrur. She accused him of raping her at a local serai (inn).

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) general secretaries Bharpur Singh Dhandra and Harbans Singh Kandhola said a CBI probe could lead to greater government intervention in the affairs of the Sikh religious body.

Dhandra and Kandhola questioned the rationale for seeking a central agency investigation, referring to the controversy over 328 missing saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib. They alleged that the SGPC leadership had earlier opposed government involvement in that matter, and asked why a CBI probe was now being sought.

They also referred to the 2015 sacrilege cases and questioned the outcome of earlier CBI investigations, including closure reports filed in some cases.

The two leaders said the rape case raised questions about arrangements made for the woman at an SGPC-run sarai, including accommodation, transport and alleged financial assistance. They called for an independent three-member committee to examine these issues, including the alleged payment of ₹1 lakh from SGPC funds.