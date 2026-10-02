Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

Noida authority offers two plots for yoga, wellness centres

The applications will be evaluated and the allotments will be done on interview basis. The allotment will be for 90-year leasehold, said Kranti Shekhar Singh, officer on special duty at the Noida authority.

Published on: Oct 2, 2026, 07:38:20 IST
By Vinod Rajput
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
Copy link
  • copy link

NOIDA:The Noida Authority on Thursday saidit has invited applicationsfor two institutional plots to set up Yoga, Wellness and Meditation Centres.

The wellness centres will focus on preventive healthcare and overall well-being, said officials.
The wellness centres will focus on preventive healthcare and overall well-being, said officials.

The two plots are located in Sector 34 and Sector 136. The Sector 34 plot measures 1,440 sqm and has an allotment rate of 57,830 per sqm, while the Sector 136 plot measures 1,000 sqm with a rate of 41,173 per sqm, said officials.

The focus will be on promoting healthy lifestyle, stress management and disease prevention through regular physical activity, relaxation and holistic health practices, said officials.

The total premium for the two plots are 8.33 crore and 4.12 crore respectively, said officials. The scheme will open on October 1 and close on October 20 at 5pm. Applications can be submitted online throught the authority’s website.

Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of 23,600 and an earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the total premium of the plot, said officials.

“The applications will be evaluated and the allotments will be done on interview basis. The allotment will be for 90-year leasehold,” said Kranti Shekhar Singh, officer on special duty at the Noida authority.

The wellness centres will focus on preventive healthcare and overall well-being. They are expected to offer yoga, meditation, fitness programmes, lifestyle and nutrition counselling, among other services, added officials.

  • Vinod Rajput
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.Read More

recommendedIcon
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Noida News/Noida Authority Offers Two Plots For Yoga, Wellness Centres
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht_tech_logo_white@2x
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes