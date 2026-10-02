Noida authority offers two plots for yoga, wellness centres

NOIDA:The Noida Authority on Thursday saidit has invited applicationsfor two institutional plots to set up Yoga, Wellness and Meditation Centres. The wellness centres will focus on preventive healthcare and overall well-being, said officials.

The two plots are located in Sector 34 and Sector 136. The Sector 34 plot measures 1,440 sqm and has an allotment rate of ₹57,830 per sqm, while the Sector 136 plot measures 1,000 sqm with a rate of ₹41,173 per sqm, said officials.

The focus will be on promoting healthy lifestyle, stress management and disease prevention through regular physical activity, relaxation and holistic health practices, said officials.

The total premium for the two plots are ₹8.33 crore and ₹4.12 crore respectively, said officials. The scheme will open on October 1 and close on October 20 at 5pm. Applications can be submitted online throught the authority’s website.

Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹23,600 and an earnest money deposit (EMD) equivalent to 10% of the total premium of the plot, said officials.

“The applications will be evaluated and the allotments will be done on interview basis. The allotment will be for 90-year leasehold,” said Kranti Shekhar Singh, officer on special duty at the Noida authority.

The wellness centres will focus on preventive healthcare and overall well-being. They are expected to offer yoga, meditation, fitness programmes, lifestyle and nutrition counselling, among other services, added officials.