‘Ordering a ₹250 meal is a financial decision’: Redditor earning ₹1.3 lakh monthly shares reality check

A working professional who thought earning ₹1.3 lakh a month would end their money worries has captured social media's attention with a reality check. Laying out their monthly budget, they demonstrated how rent, EMIs, household expenses, and subscription fees eat away their earnings, leaving barely ₹10,000 for emergency savings. A Reddit user shared that they thought they would have a very different life with a monthly salary of over ₹1 lakh. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“My ₹1.3 lakh salary somehow disappears every month. I earn ₹1,30,000 a month, which sounded absolutely insane to me when I was younger. I genuinely thought earning this much would mean I could finally stop thinking about money,” a Reddit user wrote.

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The individual shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses:

₹30,000 - Rent

₹12,000 -Parents/family

₹8,000 -Groceries

₹6,000 -Electricity + internet + phone

₹7,000 - Petrol/transport

₹15,000 -EMI

₹10,000 -SIP/investments

₹5,000 -Insurance/medical

₹4,000 -Eating outside

₹3,000 -Subscriptions because apparently I need 47 different OTT apps

₹5,000-Random UPI payments I have absolutely no memory of making

₹5,000 - Clothes, toiletries, household stuff

₹10,000 - “Miscellaneous” (the biggest scam category in personal finance)

Total: ₹1,20,000.

The person added that the remaining “ ₹10,000 doesn't feel like ₹10,000.” The individual expressed that they once thought earning in lakhs would help them have a "completely different life,” but the reality seems very different.

“Meanwhile I'm sitting at home calculating whether ordering a ₹250 meal is a financial decision. I don't even know where the money goes anymore. Nothing here is particularly luxurious. It's just a hundred completely normal expenses quietly eating my salary alive,” the person wrote, adding, “ ₹1.3 lakh sounds rich until you have ₹1.3 lakh worth of responsibilities.”