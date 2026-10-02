‘Ordering a ₹250 meal is a financial decision’: Redditor earning ₹1.3 lakh monthly shares reality check
Earning ₹1.3 lakh a month but struggling to save? A professional breaks down how rent, EMIs, and UPI payments leave them with very little savings.
A working professional who thought earning ₹1.3 lakh a month would end their money worries has captured social media's attention with a reality check. Laying out their monthly budget, they demonstrated how rent, EMIs, household expenses, and subscription fees eat away their earnings, leaving barely ₹10,000 for emergency savings.
“My ₹1.3 lakh salary somehow disappears every month. I earn ₹1,30,000 a month, which sounded absolutely insane to me when I was younger. I genuinely thought earning this much would mean I could finally stop thinking about money,” a Reddit user wrote.
Also Read: ‘If your salary is less than ₹1 lakh, don’t come to Bangalore’: 9-to-5 employee’s advice
The individual shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses:
₹30,000 - Rent
₹12,000 -Parents/family
₹8,000 -Groceries
₹6,000 -Electricity + internet + phone
₹7,000 - Petrol/transport
₹15,000 -EMI
₹10,000 -SIP/investments
₹5,000 -Insurance/medical
₹4,000 -Eating outside
₹3,000 -Subscriptions because apparently I need 47 different OTT apps
₹5,000-Random UPI payments I have absolutely no memory of making
₹5,000 - Clothes, toiletries, household stuff
₹10,000 - “Miscellaneous” (the biggest scam category in personal finance)
Total: ₹1,20,000.
The person added that the remaining “ ₹10,000 doesn't feel like ₹10,000.” The individual expressed that they once thought earning in lakhs would help them have a "completely different life,” but the reality seems very different.
“Meanwhile I'm sitting at home calculating whether ordering a ₹250 meal is a financial decision. I don't even know where the money goes anymore. Nothing here is particularly luxurious. It's just a hundred completely normal expenses quietly eating my salary alive,” the person wrote, adding, “ ₹1.3 lakh sounds rich until you have ₹1.3 lakh worth of responsibilities.”
What did social media say?
An individual suggested, “3000 for subscriptions? Do you even watch all? Subscribe for only 1-2 months to each OTT one after the other- change when you're bored of the library... and there is so much on YouTube.”
Another suggested, “Download a spend tracker app for you to see where each penny goes. Visibility of spends is half the battle when it comes to budgetary management.”
Also Read: Man earning ₹1 lakh breaks down monthly expenses, says he saves just ₹20,000: ‘What is the use of all this?’
A third posted, “Your salary isn’t randomly disappearing tbh. Your fixed life is just expensive. Rent + family + EMI alone is ₹57k. Add groceries, bills, petrol and insurance, and roughly ₹75-80k is committed before the month properly starts. The suspicious part is the ₹18k under subscriptions, random UPI and ‘miscellaneous’. Don’t even cut it immediately, just stop calling it miscellaneous and name every expense for one month. Also, ₹10k SIP + ₹10k remaining means you’re still keeping ₹20k, or around 15% of your income. It could be better at this salary, but it’s very different from the entire amount disappearing.”
A fourth wrote, “Expenses are way too high for this salary. You are living an upper-class life with a middle-class salary.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More