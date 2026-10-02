State board to prepare curriculum, textbooks for Classes 9-12

Repealing a 2016 decision that assigned curriculum development to the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) instead, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has once again assumed the responsibility of preparing the curriculum and textbooks for classes 9 to 12. Balbharati will undertake the printing of the textbooks. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The executive committee of the MSBSHSE approved the decision on September 30, bringing the preparation of the curriculum and textbooks for classes 9 to 12 back under the state board in line with its statutory mandate under the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Act. Under the new arrangement, the state board will prepare the curriculum and textbooks for classes 9 and 11 for 2027-28, followed by classes 10 and 12 for 2028-29. Whereas Balbharati will undertake the printing of the textbooks.

Trigun Kulkarni, chairman, MSBSHSE, said, “Under the Maharashtra State Board Act, the demand to entrust the state board with the responsibility of preparing the curriculum and textbooks for classes 9 to 12 has been accepted. The board has now started the process of developing the new curriculum and textbooks in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP). Subject-wise academic committees have been constituted and subject experts have begun working on the curriculum.”

The move comes as the state prepares to introduce new curricula and textbooks under the NEP 2020. New curricula for classes 5, 7, 9 and 11 are scheduled to be introduced from the academic year 2027-28.