Cult Fit co-founder shares why life partner matters more than any business decision: ‘She married someone with a stable job’

Building a successful business requires immense grit, but Cult.fit co-founder Rishabh Telang believes choosing the right life partner is even more critical. In a LinkedIn post, the Bengaluru entrepreneur penned an emotional note to his wife, Astha, thanking her for supporting his high-risk decision to quit a stable job shortly after their 2014 wedding. Cult Fit co-founder Rishabh Telang with his wife Astha. (LinkedIn/Rishabh Telang )

“Astha and I got married in 2014. A year later, I quit my job to start Cult. She married someone with a stable job. She did not sign up to be married to a founder,” Rishabh Telang wrote on LinkedIn.

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Telang recalled how she decided to stand by his side when he left his stable job to start his entrepreneurial journey.

“When I took the leap, she took it with me, because a risk one of you takes is a risk both of you carry. That first year was hard, and she backed me through all of it. She also kept reminding me that I am a person outside of Cult, which is easy to forget when you're building something.”

Expressing his love and appreciation, the founder continued, “Twelve years on, I'm grateful she's still supporting me in ways big and small. When I'm at a HYROX start line, or anywhere else I'm doing what I love, she's close by.”

He added, “If you're building something, the person you choose to share your life with will shape it more than almost any business decision you make. I got very lucky with mine.” He concluded the post with “Thank you, Astha.”