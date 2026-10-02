Indian grandpa goes viral for respectfully calling ChatGPT ‘sir’ while planning vertical farming business

An Indian grandpa has found social media fame for using ChatGPT to cook up business ideas and respectfully calling the AI tool “sir” in his messages. VBR Prasad, 77, has gone viral for his polite chats with ChatGPT. (X/@theteknosaur) VBR Prasad was on an IndiGo flight when his younger co-passenger noticed his polite chats with ChatGPT. The co-passenger, who goes by “teknosaur” on X, posted a picture of the grandfather on the social media platform where it has blown up with 3 million views. Grandpa calls ChatGPT ‘sir’ “77 year old grandpa on my flight was cooking up a vertical farming business plan w/ ChatGPT until takeoff. And he calls the AI ‘sir’. The respect!!” the X user wrote while sharing a photograph of VBR Prasad and his chats with the AI chatbot. (Also read: ‘AI won’: Man says chatbot kept him waiting 20 minutes over ₹820 refund) While many of us don’t even use “please” or “thank you” while instructing AI chatbots, Prasad’s messages show that called ChatGPT “sir” three times in the space of three sentences. “Oh wonderful guidance sir. Thanks a lot and I will come back to you sir. Let me download both the files sir,” the 77-year-old told OpenAI’s chatbot.

His chats further show that he was using ChatGPT to refine his business idea of vertical farming. Prasad’s co–passenger, who posted his picture on X, praised him for being more productive at 77 than most youngsters. “This man is more locked in than all of us,” he wrote. Grandpa responds As the post gained traction and appreciation flowed in for Prasad, the 77-year-old himself took to X to respond to all the love he was getting. “Oh, I am just thrilled to read few of the wonderful responses. Yes, I felt very happy as Mr Snehan has put me to this popularity,” he wrote. “Someone said Indians are married to 'Yes'. True. Thank you all.” Prasad did not end his response there, he shared a profound reflection on the importance of using AI correctly. “It's all in our hands to use the AI for betterment of our lives,” wrote the Hyderabad-based man. (Also read: Zomato AI suggest Mexican wraps when asked to recommend Kolkata delicacies)