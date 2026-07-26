‘AI won’: Man says chatbot kept him waiting 20 minutes over ₹820 refund

Getting a refund after a wrong order is usually a simple process, but one customer’s experience with an AI chatbot left him frustrated. A LinkedIn user shared how his attempt to get a ₹820 refund turned into a 20-minute exchange with an automated support system that, according to him, failed to provide a solution. Customer claims AI chatbot failed to resolve his refund request. (Representative Image)

Sharing his experience on LinkedIn, Swapnil Gupta wrote, "I fought an AI for 20 minutes over a ₹820 refund. The AI won. Not because it was right. Because it was designed to outlast me."

He said that after receiving the wrong order, he opened the app and selected the help option, hoping to resolve the issue. However, he found himself stuck with automated replies such as, "I understand your concern" and "I'm on top of it."

Pointing out his frustration, he wrote, "Is there anything else I can help you with? You haven't helped with anything yet."

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The user added, "No agent. No number. No human anywhere."

Explaining his views on AI-powered customer support, Gupta said the c itself was not the problem, but the lack of easy access to human assistance was.

"AI in support isn't the problem. AI as the only door is," he wrote.

He suggested that companies should use AI for handling basic queries but ensure customers can quickly reach a human representative when required.

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