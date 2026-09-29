Man earning ₹1 lakh breaks down monthly expenses, says he saves just ₹20,000: ‘What is the use of all this?’

For many salaried professionals, payday brings a sense of relief and excitement. However, for one man, seeing his salary credited to his bank account has become a reminder of mounting expenses, financial responsibilities and the pressure to keep working. A man earning ₹1 lakh a month shared how expenses left him with only ₹20,000 in savings each month. (Representational image generated using AI)

(Also read: From 5 LPA to nearly 6X in 5 years: Woman reveals how job switches accelerated her salary growth)

In a post shared on Reddit, the man opened up about his monthly finances, revealing that more than half of his ₹1 lakh salary disappears within the first few days of the month.

₹ 56,000 gone within days “I have to immediately worry about paying my car loan of 25,000, rent of 25,000 and monthly insurance premium of 6,000. Out of my 1 lakh salary, 56,000 is gone within the first 3–4 days of the month. Then there are food costs of 10,000, petrol of 5,000, and utilities of at least 3,000. Thanks to all of this, by the end of the month, I have only 20,000 saved,” he wrote.

The man said he had managed to save ₹1.2 lakh over the past six months despite working around 10 hours every day and occasionally on weekends.

“For the last six months, after working so hard for 10 hours each and every day and sometimes even on weekends, I have saved up 1,20,000. Sometimes I feel, what is the use of all of this? I can't even take leave because my company doesn't approve it,” he added.

Worried about father’s ₹ 8 lakh loan Adding to his concerns is an ₹8 lakh loan taken by his father, which he hopes to help repay. However, he said his own financial situation has prevented him from contributing so far.

“My dad has a loan of 8 lakhs that I need to help repay. I have not been helping him because I myself have very little money saved. If I lose my job, I will lose my car and I will be kicked out of my rented house. Every month, when I see my salary being sent to my bank account, I feel bad,” he said.

Reflecting on his 20s, he added, “I am spending my 20s working all day, every day, and even on weekends sometimes, just to save 2 lakhs over the course of a whole year. Just five years left in my 20s. If I save these 2 lakhs every year, then I can pay off my father's loans by the time I become 30 years old.”

The Reddit post was shared under the title, “Tomorrow is salary day, but...”

Take a look here at the post: