Techie says Patna lets him save more than Bengaluru, urges Bihar CM to create IT jobs

An IT professional’s post about the cost of living in Bengaluru has led to a discussion about job opportunities in Bihar. He said nearly 30% of his salary goes towards expenses when he stays in Bengaluru, while he is able to save considerably more when working from Patna. Techie discusses Bihar’s need for an IT industry. (Representational image generated using AI)

In an X post, Rahul Kumar Yadav, who works in the IT sector, urged Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to focus on building a stronger IT ecosystem in the state. .

Techie compares Bengaluru, Patna expenses Yadav said he works in IT on a hybrid model, which means he spends time working from both cities. According to him, living in Patna allows him to save a significant portion of his salary, while staying in Bengaluru means spending almost 30% on rent, groceries, travel and other expenses.

He argued that his experience is shared by thousands of people from Bihar who move to other states for work. While these workers contribute to the economies of the cities they move to, Yadav believes Bihar could benefit more if similar opportunities were available within the state.

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“If IT companies and opportunities come to Bihar, that money can circulate within Bihar’s economy, creating jobs, growing local businesses, and helping families save more,” he wrote.

Yadav also urged the state government to develop a strong IT ecosystem instead of making young professionals leave Bihar in search of jobs.

“We don’t just want to leave Bihar for opportunities. We want those opportunities in Bihar,” he said.

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