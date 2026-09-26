Indian traveller spots notice in Hindi at Thailand hostel: ‘I felt embarrassed seeing this’

An Indian traveller’s experience at a hostel in Bangkok has led him to question how some Indians behave abroad. During his trip to Thailand, Sparsh Sunil came across a notice in Hindi and was surprised to learn why the hostel had put it up. Thailand hostel notice leaves traveller embarrassed. (Instagram/@sparshmusafir)

In an Instagram video, Sunil spoke about following local rules, respecting public spaces and behaving responsibly. He also shared incidents he had witnessed in Thailand and urged fellow Indians to be mindful of how their actions may be perceived.

Hindi notice at Thailand hostel leaves traveller embarrassed Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “We often complain about how the world sees India, but sometimes, we also need to look at how we behave when we travel abroad. Loud behaviour, littering, ignoring queues, disrespecting local rules or treating public spaces carelessly. These things may seem small, but when you’re travelling, people also associate your behaviour with where you come from.”

(Also Read: ‘I’ll never forget’: Foreigner recalls giving Indian rickshaw driver ₹2,000 after he refused fare)

In the video, he says, “Indian bhai-behen, ye sab mat karo yaar. Toh is waqt main Bangkok, Thailand mein hoon. Pehle aap ye dekho ki mujhe ek hostel mein kya likha hua mila.”

He then shows a notice written in Hindi that reads, “Kripya, seedhe munh se paani na peeye. Rasoi se glass ka upyog kare.”

Sunil said he felt embarrassed when he saw the Hindi notice and asked the hostel staff why it had been written specifically in Hindi.

“Jaise hi main enter kiya aur maine ye padha, mujhe itni sharm aayi. Toh maine poocha, ‘Bhai, aapne ye Hindi mein kyun likha?’” he said.

According to Sunil, the staff told him that some Indian visitors did not follow verbal instructions, which was why the notice had been put up in Hindi.

Take a look: