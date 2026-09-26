Aditi Rao Hydari arrives in a head-to-toe leather look at Milan Fashion Week

Tonal dressing took a luxe turn at Milan Fashion Week, where Aditi Rao Hydari arrived at Tod’s Spring-Summer 2027 presentation on September 25 in a head-to-toe leather look by the Italian maison. The actor paired a tan-hued leather set with a darker tan belt, coordinated boots and a top handle bag, personalised with her initials, ARH. Keeping every element within a warm brown palette, the look played with subtle shifts in tone rather than contrast, giving leather-on-leather a polished, streamlined finish.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives for Tod's Spring-Summer 2027 presentation