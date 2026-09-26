Which banks will open on Sunday ahead of next week's strike? Details here

Also Read | Govt says banks will remain open this Sunday ahead of three-day nationwide strike

The decision came in view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30.

Public sector banks and regional rural banks will remain open and function normally on Sunday, September 27, the government had said.

What banking services could be affected during the strike from September 28 to 30?

What banking services could be affected during the strike from September 28 to 30?

Why did the government decide to keep banks open on September 27?

Why did the government decide to keep banks open on September 27?

The Ministry of Finance, in a statement on September 23, Wednesday, informed that all public sector banks and regional rural banks will function normally on Sunday.

"In view of the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) from September 28 to 30, 2026, coinciding with the preceding weekend holidays of September 26 and 27, the government has taken proactive steps to safeguard the banking needs of citizens," it said.

Furthermore, the government informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for all bank branches, offices, ATM-linked branches and Currency Chests to remain operational on Sunday.

"The Department reiterates that the welfare and convenience of bank customers remains the Government's foremost priority. The Government and bank managements have appealed to unions to defer the proposed strike, and have also taken measures to ensure that essential banking services continue un-interrupted," the statement added.

Also Read | Banks advise customers to complete essential transactions ahead of 3-day strike from September 28

Banks issue advisory to customers Some banks have issued advisories urging customers to complete essential banking transactions in advance, news agency PTI reported.

State Bank of India (SBI), in its advisory, said that while the bank will make every effort to provide essential banking services at branches and offices, certain services may be affected during the three-day strike.

According to the PTI report, the advisory read, "Customers are therefore requested to complete their essential banking transactions well in advance of the proposed strike dates to avoid any inconvenience. Customers are also requested to make use of ATMs/ADWMs for their cash requirements and utilise YONO, Internet/Mobile Banking, UPI and other digital channels for their banking needs, wherever possible."

Also Read | Why are banks open this Sunday? Here's what prompted govt to keep banks open on Sept 27

Bank of India, in a message to customers, reportedly noted that "due to nation-wide Bank strike on 28, 29 and 30th September 2026, we request you to use the bank's 24X7 digital channels such as Mobile Banking/ ATM/ Internet Banking/ BC Point/ UPI for your banking needs."

The report added that Karnataka Bank, in an advisory, stated, "If the strike materializes, the normal functioning of the bank branches, offices, departments may be affected and the bank is taking necessary steps to ensure normal functioning."

However, new generation private sector banks like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank would continue their normal banking operations, the PTI report emphasised.

The UFBU is set to go on a three-day strike beginning on Monday, September 28, primarily seeking a 5-day banking week.

(with inputs from agencies)