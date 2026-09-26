‘I’ll never forget’: Foreigner recalls giving Indian rickshaw driver ₹2,000 after he refused fare

A foreign woman’s interaction with a rickshaw driver in India has stayed with her long after the ride ended. She recently shared a video recalling how the driver refused to ask for payment, leading her to surprise him with a ₹2,000 tip. A year later, she said she still remembers his reaction and hopes to find the driver again. Woman recalls her kind interaction with an Indian rickshaw driver. (Instagram/@givingjoyfully_25)

Woman recalls rickshaw ride in India The video was shared by Instagram user givingjoyfully_25. In the caption, she wrote, “While I was in India, I met this kind rickshaw driver. When it came time to pay, he told me I didn’t need to, so I surprised him with a tip instead. His reaction was something I’ll never forget.”

“That was a year ago, and I still wonder where he is today and how he’s doing. I would love to find him again. Can we find him? If you recognise him or know someone who might, please share this video or send me a DM,” she added.

(Also Read: ‘I became a millionaire in America on H-1B’: NRI reveals roadmap to net worth)

In the video, the woman can be heard asking the driver if he is sure she does not need to pay. When he says, “Don’t worry,” she asks another person nearby to thank him for his kindness.

She then decides to give him ₹2,000 as a gift. “Tell him I’m going to do something nice for him. I’m going to give him ₹2,000,” she says.

As she hands over the money, the driver repeatedly thanks her. She then asks about his family and learns that he has four children, one son and three daughters.

“Is it helpful for you?” she asks.

“Thank you, ma’am. Thank you,” he replies.

“You’re welcome. Bless you. Have a good day,” she tells him before leaving.

Watch the full video below: