‘I’ll never forget’: Foreigner recalls giving Indian rickshaw driver ₹2,000 after he refused fare
A foreigner shared a memorable encounter with an Indian rickshaw driver who refused to take her fare.
A foreign woman’s interaction with a rickshaw driver in India has stayed with her long after the ride ended. She recently shared a video recalling how the driver refused to ask for payment, leading her to surprise him with a ₹2,000 tip. A year later, she said she still remembers his reaction and hopes to find the driver again.
Woman recalls rickshaw ride in India
The video was shared by Instagram user givingjoyfully_25. In the caption, she wrote, “While I was in India, I met this kind rickshaw driver. When it came time to pay, he told me I didn’t need to, so I surprised him with a tip instead. His reaction was something I’ll never forget.”
“That was a year ago, and I still wonder where he is today and how he’s doing. I would love to find him again. Can we find him? If you recognise him or know someone who might, please share this video or send me a DM,” she added.
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In the video, the woman can be heard asking the driver if he is sure she does not need to pay. When he says, “Don’t worry,” she asks another person nearby to thank him for his kindness.
She then decides to give him ₹2,000 as a gift. “Tell him I’m going to do something nice for him. I’m going to give him ₹2,000,” she says.
As she hands over the money, the driver repeatedly thanks her. She then asks about his family and learns that he has four children, one son and three daughters.
“Is it helpful for you?” she asks.
“Thank you, ma’am. Thank you,” he replies.
“You’re welcome. Bless you. Have a good day,” she tells him before leaving.
Watch the full video below:
Internet reacts
The interaction has received several emotional reactions online, with many users focusing on the kindness shared between the two.
“Kindness always, always, always wins,” one user wrote.
“Sending love from India,” another commented.
“God bless you, sister,” a third user said.
“India is wonderful,” another person wrote.
One user highlighted the driver’s reaction, commenting, “You know when you see a good heart. His smile tells everything.”
Another wrote, “These kinds of videos make me realise that whatever you send out comes back to you. So sweet. The context is not about the amount she gave. It’s about the beauty of ‘do good, have good’.”
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“This is our incredible India. Welcome to India,” another user commented.
“Am happy for uncle,” one person wrote.
Another user praised the woman, saying, “You have done a great job, madam. You will reap the rewards of your good deeds one day. Much love to you from Israel.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More