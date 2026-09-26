Woman compares Bengaluru vs Gurgaon work culture: ‘You need a proper dress code’

Her comments about office dress codes and pet-friendly workplaces led several users to share their own experiences of working in Bengaluru and Gurgaon.

She then spoke about another difference she noticed after moving to Gurgaon. “And second thing is, whenever I am leaving my cat for work, ye mujhe kuch aise dekhta hai, and it made me so, so sad. Wahan pe main isko lekar jaati thi, allowed tha ye, but yahan pe nahi hai,” she said.

In the video, Goyal said, “Bhai, the cultural work differences which I have faced from moving Bangalore to Gurgaon is, first is your dress. Like, yahan pe proper dress code hai, bhai. Bangalore mein it was so casual ki tum kuch bhi pehen ke aa rahe ho, and then nobody is saying anything with regard to your dress. Jismein tum comfortable ho, wear it. But yahan pe you need to follow a proper dress code. Oh my God!”

She also spoke about missing the freedom to take her cat to work in Bengaluru, leading social media users to share their own experiences.

A woman’s comparison of Bengaluru and Gurgaon work culture has drawn attention online. In an Instagram video, creator Astha Goyal shared her experience of moving to Gurgaon, highlighting differences in office dress codes and workplace policies around pets.

Internet reacts to work culture comparison One user wrote, “I have my office in Gurgaon, and I don’t have any dress code. I can wear party wear, formals, casuals and no one will say anything. Maybe it depends on the office.”

Another commented, “Gurgaon is much better. Bangalore ka sirf mausam hi acha hai.”

A third user shared a broader criticism of life in Gurgaon, writing, “There’s no life in Gurgaon. You can’t find a roadside bouquet store to gift yourself. You can’t find good, simple, affordable food. You have to have a proper plan to either go to Bikaner’s or very high-end malls. In terms of safety, I don’t want to talk.”

“I miss Bangalore. I was not ready for my hair loss that is happening in Gurgaon! I mean, the insane hair fall,” another person commented.

Some users, however, said their experiences differed. “I didn’t face this issue. This might depend on the organisation,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I agree. I have moved from Gurgaon to Bangalore and I can definitely say this. People are so sweet and helpful.”

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One user summed up their view by writing, “Even being from North India, I can say Bangalore culture in terms of work is far better. People are way more cool and understanding.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)