Man who posed as Jay Singh Rathore sent to judicial custody over fundraiser scam: ‘Iske koi bhi sagi behen nahi hai’

In a post in Hindi on X, the police department said: “The accused Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who prepared fake documents related to the treatment of his 12-year-old sister and, by toying with people's emotions through posts on X (formerly Twitter), improperly obtained funds (Crowd Funding), was today produced before the Hon'ble Court by Bah Police Station. The Hon'ble Court has sent the accused to judicial custody in jail.”

Ajayveer Singh, who posed as Jay Singh Rathore online and allegedly ran a fraudulent fundraiser campaign, was arrested and sent to judicial custody, said the police. A post shared from the official X profile of the Police Commissionerate, Agra, stated that the accused never had a sister.

In an earlier post, the police stated, “A complaint was received regarding the individual named Ajayveer Singh alias Jai Singh Rathore, who, through social media, falsely claimed that his 12-year-old sister was suffering from a disease like ‘Glaucoma’/‘Vitreous Hemorrhage,’ prepared forged documents in the name of treatment for her eyes, toyed with the emotions of the general public, and improperly obtained funds (Crowd Funding) from people.”

The department added, “The Bah Police Station immediately took cognizance of the said complaint and, based on the received written report, registered a case against the concerned individual under relevant sections, arrested the accused, and further legal proceedings are underway.”

What is the “Jai Singh Rathore” controversy? A few days earlier, a man posing as 16-year-old Jai Singh Rathore shared an emotional social media post claiming he needed immediate funds to continue his sister’s eye surgery. What happened next was people showing up for the stranger and sending him money, which ultimately amounted to over ₹1.5 lakh.

Soon after, people started noticing discrepancies in the documents he shared on X, which he claimed were his sister's. Eventually, people accused him of running a scam and also questioned him over several X Spaces sessions.

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During one of the sessions, the man confessed that he had made up the story about his sister but claimed he really needed the money for his father.

In the meantime, the eye centre where he initially claimed his sister was being treated issued a statement saying it doesn’t have any such patient on record.