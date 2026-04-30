JP Morgan exec allegedly sexually abused junior while he cried ‘don’t make me do this’

A junior employee filed a lawsuit against a JPMorgan executive alleging that she used her position to sexually harass and racially abuse him. According to a report by Dailymail, the junior also alleged that the 37-year-old exec drugged him and threatened to end his career. Lorna Hajdini is accused of sexually harassing her junior. (Screengrab)

According to the lawsuit, Lorna Hajdini is accused of coercing her married banker colleague into “non-consensual and humiliating sex acts” despite his multiple pleas to stop.

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Her accuser, who prefers to remain anonymous, claimed that she drugged him with the date rape drug ‘roofies’ and performed sexual acts against his will on multiple occasions.

The man claimed in the lawsuit that Hajdini’s advances allegedly started in 2024 after she dropped a pen and, while picking it up, touched his junior’s calf and said, “Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet.”

Later, around the same time, she allegedly asked the man out for a drink. When he refused, she berated him saying, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you,” reported the outlet.

On multiple occasions, she allegedly racially abused him and made derogatory remarks. While once she allegedly said, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy,” at another occasion, according to her accuser, she said, “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy.”

The accuser claimed that during one occasion, she showed up at his apartment and allegedly made sexual advances. When he said he wasn’t interested, she allegedly threatened him by saying, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not?” According to the lawsuit, on the same occasion, she also said, “Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

She allegedly also removed her shirt and made suggestive gestures while remarking, “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.” The man in the lawsuit claimed that Hajdini performed oral sex on him despite him saying, “Don’t make me do this.” He alleged that she ignored him crying on multiple occasions and went on to abuse him.

“I’m very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I’m begging you,” the accuser claimed he told her on another occasion, but allegedly she laughed, saying his genitals didn’t “taste like curry.”

“I f**king own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner,’ she allegedly said. ‘You really think [management]… want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?.. If you don’t f**k my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion.”

How did the company respond? JPMorgan Chase has yet to respond to the lawsuit. However, according to the outlet, a company spokesperson denied the allegations.

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“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” said the spokesman.