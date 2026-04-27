‘Jo karna hai karle’: Bengaluru man slaps woman, gropes her, attempts to disrobe her by pulling shirt

The complainant stated that while the woman was walking her dogs, she intervened to de-escalate the argument and reminded those involved to follow society security protocols. She alleges that the delivery agent then began verbally abusing her in offensive language.

When security guards instructed him to move his vehicle, he allegedly reacted with verbal abuse, escalating the situation into a heated argument, according to a post shared on social media platform Reddit by r/bangalore.

The confrontation reportedly began when the delivery agent arrived at the society for a delivery and parked his bike at the entrance, an area designated for car entry, with a separate space available for two-wheelers nearby.

A 27-year-old woman has alleged that she was assaulted by a delivery agent employed with a logistics company outside her residential society on April 15 in Bengaluru.

As per her statement, he made sexually explicit gestures and used abusive language. When she confronted him, she alleges he slapped her, and attempted to pull her clothing in an effort to disrobe her. She managed to push him away with the help of security guards.

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The woman called the police helpline around 6:45 pm, according to the post shared on Reddit. She alleges that police arrived nearly 30 minutes later and that the accused fled from the scene, reportedly shouting, “jo karna hai karle”. She further claims she was asked to arrange her own medical examination and faced delays in FIR registration.

Reportedly, the FIR was eventually registered the next day, but the accused was later released from custody shortly after. She alleges this was done without her knowledge, raising concerns about procedural lapses.

Social media reaction A video of the incident has surfaced on Reddit, drawing widespread attention and has triggered renewed debate online over women’s safety and accountability in public spaces.