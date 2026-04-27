‘Budget ₹15K, rents start at ₹25K’: Bengaluru woman says house hunting in HSR feels like a ‘full-time job’

A Bengaluru woman’s candid take on house hunting in the city has struck a chord online after she shared how difficult it has been to find an affordable home in HSR Layout within her budget. A Bengaluru woman said Bengaluru house hunting felt like a full-time job after failing to find an affordable flat. (Instagram/hustling_rajeshwari)

(Also read: ‘It took ₹91,000 just to get keys’: Bengaluru woman reveals cost of renting flat on Sarjapur Road)

Taking to Instagram, Rajeshwari Gupta posted a video explaining that she has only a few days left before she has to vacate her current home, prompting her urgent search for a new flat closer to her gym.

“I have 20 days before my owner kicks me out, so I decided let’s shift closer to my gym in Bangalore. Budget ₹15K, expectation, basic 1BHK,” she said in the video.

However, she quickly realised that finding a reasonably priced flat in HSR was far more difficult than expected.

“But the reality in HSR starts at ₹25K and casually goes around ₹50K if it's fully furnished for 1BHK. And the deposit, it’s not rent, it’s investment, which will be negative,” she added.

Rajeshwari also shared her frustration with brokers and said she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“The broker says, ‘Mam, it’s very reasonable,’ and then I said to myself, ‘No brokerage, no broker. I will find it myself,’” she said.

She further revealed that she had been travelling around the area on her scooter in the summer heat while trying to shortlist homes.

“So here I am on scooty, in Bangalore summer, doing rounds like it’s a marathon I didn’t sign up for. All I want is sunlight, ventilation, and some money left to live, but at this point, I am just doing cardio by travelling,” she said.

Calling the process emotionally exhausting, she added, “Bangalore house hunting is a full-time job with emotional damage. So tell me, HSR people, how are you even surviving?”

Watch the clip here: