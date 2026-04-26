‘It took 91,000 just to get keys’: Bengaluru woman reveals cost of renting flat on Sarjapur Road

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of how much it cost her to move into a rented flat in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Taanisha, posted a video in which she explained the rent, deposit, brokerage and area details of her new flat in Sarjapur.

A Bengaluru woman shared the real cost of renting in Bengaluru and said getting flat keys cost her ₹ 91,000.(Instagram/taani_0710)

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(Also read: Bengaluru woman pays ₹24,000 rent for ‘average room’, says lake and cherry blossoms make it worth it)

In the video, she said, “Okay, so the first video went crazy and the most asked question was ‘rent kitna hai?’ (how much is the rent?). So today I’m breaking down everything. Rent, brokerage, deposit, area, everything to the bits.”

Explaining why she chose Sarjapur, she added, “First, the area. Why Sarjapur? Office ke paas hai (it's near the office), restaurants, gyms, badminton courts, everything at walking distance. You don't find that in Bangalore.”

Rent, deposit and brokerage

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{{^usCountry}} Taanisha said the monthly rent for the entire flat is ₹38,000, which she shares with a flatmate. “Second, coming to rent. Full flat is 38,000. I have a flatmate, so my share is 19,000,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taanisha said the monthly rent for the entire flat is ₹38,000, which she shares with a flatmate. “Second, coming to rent. Full flat is 38,000. I have a flatmate, so my share is 19,000,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She then explained the deposit amount, saying, “Now, deposit. It’s three months rent, so that is 1,14,000. My share was 57,000.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then explained the deposit amount, saying, “Now, deposit. It’s three months rent, so that is 1,14,000. My share was 57,000.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, she said brokerage was the part that hurt the most. “And then there's brokerage. This money stings the most because once this is gone you’re never seeing this money again. So my share of the brokerage was 15,000,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she said brokerage was the part that hurt the most. “And then there's brokerage. This money stings the most because once this is gone you’re never seeing this money again. So my share of the brokerage was 15,000,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Adding up all the costs, she said, “So in total, it took me 91,000 rupees just to get the keys in Bangalore. Honestly, I have zero budget to buy furniture right now, so I thought of something smarter.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding up all the costs, she said, “So in total, it took me 91,000 rupees just to get the keys in Bangalore. Honestly, I have zero budget to buy furniture right now, so I thought of something smarter.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: JP Morgan techie in Bengaluru breaks down ₹30K monthly spend, rent takes biggest chunk)

The video was shared with a caption that read, “38,000 rent. 1,14,000 deposit. 15,000 brokerage. This is what it actually costs to move into a flat in Bangalore. No fluff, no filters, every rupee broken down. And after all of this my furniture budget was completely gone. So I did something smarter.”

Internet reacts

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The clip has garnered several reactions from social media users, many of whom related to the high cost of renting in Bengaluru. One user wrote, “This is exactly why moving to Bangalore feels like a financial shock.” Another said, “ ₹91,000 upfront is not rent, it is an entry fee.” Someone else added, “This is the most realistic flat breakdown I have seen.” Another said, “Bangalore salaries go straight into rent and deposit.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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