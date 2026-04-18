Bengaluru techie at JP Morgan breaks down ₹30K monthly spend, rent takes biggest chunk

A 23 year old software engineer working at JP Morgan in Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses. Taking to Instagram, Arushi Garg posted a candid video explaining how much she spends while living in the city, offering a glimpse into the financial realities faced by young professionals. A Bengaluru techie revealed her monthly expenses. (Instagram/arushiexploress)

(Also read: Mumbai woman explains why she quit JP Morgan job: ‘I saved aggressively before leaving’)

In the video, she says, “This is how much I spend in a month living in Bangalore as a 23-year-old software engineer working at JP Morgan. The biggest expense for each month is the rent and my share comes to around 17,000. We have a maid and my share for that comes around 2k per month.”

She goes on to outline other key expenses, adding, “Next is the groceries, which comes to around 5k per month. I also eat out and it can vary from 3k to 6k. Shopping is another big expense, it’s from somewhere between 3k to 7k.”

Continuing her breakdown, Garg notes, “Another expense is miscellaneous things like gifting, medicines, and it ranges from 2k to 6k. Travel costs around 1k to 2k. Those are the major expenses I have for each month and it comes around 30,000 to 35,000.” The video was shared with a caption that read, “Am I cooked?”

Watch the clip here: