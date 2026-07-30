‘No Pakistani Kashmir’: Why Indian embassy in US fact-checked New York Times' ‘misleading' headline

"The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Pakistan has illegally occupied parts of these territories and is now using violence against the occupied people," the embassy stated.

The Indian embassy in the US took to X to express its disapproval of the headline. "Misleading and incorrect headline by @nytimes. There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

New Delhi has consistently maintained its stance on the row over PoK, reaffirming that it is an inalienable part of India at several instances, including at global platforms such as the United Nations.

India has expressed strong objection to The New York Times for describing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as 'Pakistani Kashmir' in a headline of their recent report, terming it "misleading" and reiterating that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always be "an integral part" of India.

What did NYT report on PoK? The American publication used the headline -- 'Clashes Erupt in Pakistani Kashmir as Voting in Local Election Begins' -- to report a violent clash that broke out in PoK's Mirpur on Tuesday morning as a civil rights group confronted the police.

NYT further reported, citing a district official, that at least two people had died at the district hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights body, reportedly called for "an immediate end to this cycle of violence" and urged an independent probe into the deaths and injuries.

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The report stated that a sea of supporters of the civil rights group -- the Joint Awami Action Committee -- had gathered in Rawalakot, "a town about 20 miles from the heavily militarised de facto border dividing regions of Kashmir claimed by India and Pakistan."

However, as supporters attempted to march toward the regional capital, Muzaffarabad, a clash broke out between them and the police on the outskirts of Rawalakot.

‘Part of India illegally occupied by Pak’ Defence minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion of Kargil Diwas on July 26, criticised Pakistan for making terrorism a "part of its state policy," saying there will be no talks with Islamabad other than on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is a "part of India illegally occupied" by the neighbouring country.

He also asserted India and its armed forces' capacity to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan in a "manner beyond their imagination."

India's firm stance on Kashmir Time and again, India has affirmed that J&K always has been, and will always be, an integral part of the nation.

Earlier this month, India's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish emphasised New Delhi's stance on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. This is the constitutional and legal reality that Pakistan deliberately chooses to ignore."

Harish said that the only issue remaining regarding Jammu and Kashmir is the “naked aggression and illegal occupation of India's sovereign territory by Pakistan.”

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Earlier in the month, during a foreign policy seminar in Bangladesh's Dhaka, second secretary Puja Jha objected to the misrepresentation of India's map, pointing out that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Jha, a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, noticed that the India map used during a presentation by Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Ahmed Tariq Karim, showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Pakistan.

Immediately, Jha interrupted Karim's presentation and said it was "factually incorrect."

“The map of India depicted here is incorrect. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and I think the map presented here is not correct,” the second secretary said.

Though Karim tried to clarify that the map was used just for "representational purposes," the Indian diplomat said, “I understand, sir, but Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and it is misrepresented here. So I just wanted to point it out."

Thus, New Delhi's stance remains steadfast: Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral part of India.