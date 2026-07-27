Kargil Vijay Diwas: Rajnath says no dialogue with Pakistan except on PoK

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s ability to retaliate against any Pakistani misadventure with force beyond its imagination, ruling out talks with the neighbouring country on any issue other than Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to the martyrs at Kargil War Memorial in Dras on Sunday. (@rajnathsingh X)

Speaking at 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Dras, Singh asserted there was no distinction between military and militants in Pakistan where terrorism was a part of state policy.

“Kargil War has taught us that we must remain ever-vigilant at our borders in every season and under all circumstances,” Singh said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay, the name given to India’s military operation to reclaim the heights of Kargil after Pakistan’s infiltration, which culminated on this day in 1999.

Giving example of Operation Sindoor, Singh said,“Our soldiers have always displayed exceptional valour and courage. Recently we completed the first year of the success of Operation Sindoor. During which our soldiers and officers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists and their patrons which they will never forget. Op Sindoor has proved that this will be the fate of those who try to dream of threatening India with terrorism,” Singh said.

India launched Operation Sindoor in the beginning of May 2025 to target terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. As many as 26 civilians, including 25 tourists, were killed on April 22, 2025, when terrorists opened fire on them in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir.

Rajnath Singh said that anyone threatening India will face the country’s response beyond imagination. “India has the capacity to respond to any misadventure by Pakistan more harshly which will be beyond their imagination. I want to send a clear message from this podium that this will be the result of all those who threaten India’s sovereignty,” he said.

Rajnath ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan except on PoK. “There will be no talks with Pakistan. If any talks happen that will be on PoK which is part of India and Pakistan has illegally occupied that part,” he said.

Singh alleged that Pakistan had made terrorism a part of their governmental policy.

“The distinction between military and militants has ended there. The army there not only gives protection to the terrorist groups but also collaborates with them. Therefore we have made it clear during Op Sindoor that India will not make distinction between terrorists and the governments protecting them,” he said.

The defence minister said 27 years after the Kargil War, the two countries have taken divergent paths, highlighting how the neighbouring country backs terrorists and their activities. “While India is on the path of innovation, Pakistan is trying to find new paths of infiltration. India is designing ships while Pakistan is involved in terror design. Startup ecosystems happen in India, while Pakistan indulges in terror ecosystems,” he said.

India, he added, is sending satellites into space, whereas Pakistan focuses on sending terrorists across the border. “While India sends satellites into space, Pakistan is still busy sending terrorists across borders. India provides softwares to the world while Pakistan provides sleeper cells. While India is connecting the world through UPI, Pakistan is connecting terrorism to Hawala (transactions),” he said.

Rajnath Singh said the country’s armed forces always had the capability to defend the country, but what was missing in the past was political will.

Quoting Captain Vikram Batra’s quote “Yeh Dil Maange More”, Singh said: “That is the nature of our soldiers. The whole world should understand this, and our neighbours should also understand this. When our government came to power, India imported 65–70% of its defence equipment. Today, around 65% of our defence equipment is manufactured in India.”

“Today, our soldiers are equipped with the indigenously developed Akashteer air defence control system, the next-generation Akash missile, the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, air-to-air missiles, indigenous helicopters such as Prachand and Dhruv, the Tejas fighter aircraft, the Arjun tank, and modern drone and counter-drone systems. India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, has also joined the Indian Navy. But the heart still desires more (Yeh Dil Maange More) . We will not stop here. We will continue working to develop more advanced weapons, next-generation fighter aircraft, submarines, and missiles in India,” he said.