11 MoUs exchanged on International Tiger Day to promote conservation, wildlife tourism in Maharashtra

Three Memorandums of Understanding regarding tiger conservation and tourism were signed in the presence of Maharahtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Wednesday, officials said. 11 MoUs exchanged on International Tiger Day to promote conservation (Unsplash)

In all, 11 MoUs were exchanged between various institutions on this occasion to mark International Tiger Day, said a state government release.

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Conservation Foundation (TATRCF) and Airbnb India Pvt Ltd exchanged an MoU to promote community-based tourism around Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and provide digital training, onboarding, online listing support to homestay owners.

Navegaon–Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) and Tata Motors Foundation (TMF) exchanged an MoU to implement the Integrated Village Development Programme (IVDP 2.0) in villages located within the buffer and eco-sensitive zones and to promote sustainable rural development through livelihood enhancement, natural resource management, health, education and community empowerment.

Aaroha Group, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited and the Maharashtra Forest Department exchanged an MoU to promote eco-tourism, luxury hospitality and destination development across Maharashtra.

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Conservation Foundation (TATRCF) and National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru exchanged an MoU to strengthen collaboration in wildlife conservation, biodiversity research, ecosystem restoration and climate change studies in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve.