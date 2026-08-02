FIR against 3 Instagram accounts over 'derogatory' posts targeting Rahul Gandhi

The Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police have registered an FIR against three Instagram accounts for allegedly sharing defamatory, abusive and objectionable content targeting Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The case was registered following a complaint by a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) legal cell, with police launching an investigation to identify the account holders. Congress leader LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (HT file) (HT_PRINT)

According to the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police registered the FIR on Thursday night after receiving allegations that Rahul Gandhi was targeted through defamatory and offensive posts on social media.

The complainant alleged that the content was intended to tarnish the reputation and public image of the senior Congress leader.

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The FIR names the Instagram account “ground.reality_india”, which allegedly uploaded a 30-second video on July 16 with the caption, “Why is the Opposition party silent?” The complaint states that the video contained derogatory, abusive and sexually offensive remarks directed at Rahul Gandhi. It further alleged that the post was deliberately designed to provoke viewers and damage the dignity of the Leader of the Opposition.

Besides the primary account, two other Instagram users, “raashtravaadhi2” and “manvithamanojsamanvi”, have also been named in the FIR.

They are accused of posting provocative and defamatory comments below the video, which, according to the complainant, further amplified the offensive content.

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Separate cases registered “We have registered three separate cases for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi,” cyber police inspector G Suresh told HT on Saturday.

“We have begun collecting digital evidence, including the video, comments and account details. We are working to trace the identities of the individuals operating the Instagram accounts and determine whether additional persons were involved in creating or promoting the allegedly objectionable material,” he added. Officials said further legal action would be taken based on the outcome of the probe.