UKSSSC paper leak: ED attaches assets, alleges accused pocketed ₹95 lakh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable properties worth ₹63.30 lakh in connection with the UKSSSC graduate-level examination paper leak case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Security personnel stand guard outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi. (HT File)

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According to ED, the attachment pertains to assets allegedly acquired by accused Hakam Singh Rawat using proceeds generated from the 2021 UKSSSC paper leak. The agency said its investigation found that Rawat received around ₹95 lakh from candidates and attempted to project the proceeds as legitimate income through bank deposits, agricultural income claims and income tax filings.