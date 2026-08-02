Jharkhand man climbs 100 ft mobile tower after exam irregularities prevent wife from getting job

A 25-year-old man climbed a 100-foot-high mobile tower at the Jaipal Singh Munda stadium in Ranchi on Sunday morning and demanded Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren solve his problem. A video of the incident surfaced on social media where the cops can be heard persuading Heeralal to come down.

Heeralal of Latehar district in Jharkhand was rescued by the police after hours of negotiations, senior police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

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"We safely rescued the man after counselling him and assured him that his demands will be looked into. He climbed the tower around 12.30 am and was rescued around 7.30 am," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary was quoted as saying.

Hundreds of students from different parts of the Jharkhand are camped at Jaipal Singh Munda stadium over the past few days and are protesting against the alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC and other recruitment examinations. The protesting students are demanding an impartial probe in the case.

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A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where the police and other people around can be heard trying to convince the man to come down. “Heeralal come down. Electronic media is here. Your demands will be heard,” a police officer can be heard saying on a loudspeaker, though chatter about him climbing the wall for his wife can also be heard in the background.