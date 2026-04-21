‘Why did you keep your former husband’s last name?’: Rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot’s powerful answer

She replied, “I did not keep my name to stay connected to him. I kept it for my family and my grandchildren. Because of the media attention. I chose to keep it publicly. It helped restore balance. My grandchildren are proud because of this fight.

“What a power? Gisèle Pelicot speaks out against sexual violence and fear,” reads the caption of the video. It was shared by Vrijheidscolleges, who held an event in collaboration with the Roosevelt Foundation.

Gisèle Pelicot, the French woman who survived mass rapes organised by her now-former husband, gave a powerful answer to a kid’s question during an event. When a child asked why she chose to carry her ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot’s, last name, she shared that she did not do so to stay connected to him but rather for her family.

“Are you able to dream?” During the event, she was also asked, “Are you able to dream? Able to look forward?” The French woman responded, “Of course.”

She added, “I want to reassure victims. Do not isolate yourself. Speak up. Reach out to associations. If you cannot… talk to family or professionals, please still speak. It helps you rebuild. It helped me. I won this case with the strength of women. Together, we are stronger.”

Social media reacts: An individual commented, “I love her response. She has reclaimed the last name for her children and her grandchildren.” Another added, “What happened to her was horrific. But SA and abuse exist in our world. And the best way to stop it is to talk honestly with children in ways they can understand. It’s important to teach children about consent as a concept and respect for women.”

Also Read: 20-year jail for man who raped 14-year-old in Panchkula

A third posted, “I am every time impressed. What a woman!” A fourth wrote, “This has been one of the most shocking and devastating stories I've read. Gisèle Pelicot's decision to speak publicly about her life and journey with such strength, courage and clarity is nothing short of astounding.”

Gisèle Pelicot: Survivor of sexual violence Gisèle Pelicot was drugged by her ex-husband for nearly a decade. He invited dozens of strangers to rape her while she was unconscious. She came to know about the horrors when police contacted her after finding her videos on Dominique Pelicot's laptop - who at that time was detained in an unrelated case.

She stunned the world when she decided to waive her legal right to anonymity. At that time, talking about her decision, her lawyer Antoine Camus said, “She could have opted for a closed trial, but that’s what her attackers would have wanted,” adding, “For the first time, she will have to live through the rapes that she endured over ten years.” Another lawyer, Stéphane Babonneau, working for Gisèle Pelicot, said, “Shame must change sides.”

In 2024, Dominique Pelicot was found guilty of drugging and inviting strangers to rape his former wife. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail. In a historic sentencing, a French Court convicted 50 out of 51 accused of aggravated rape or aggravated sexual assault.