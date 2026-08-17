Panchang Today, August 17, 2026: Shukla Panchami under Chitra Nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious timings
Panchang Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits for August 17, 2026, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timings.
For August 17, 2026, traditional Panchang guidance suggests a day that favors orderly effort, measured communication and steady planning. With Somvar influencing the day, the best results are likely to come from calm preparation, thoughtful decisions and consistent action rather than haste or dramatic moves.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|5:51 am
|Sunset
|6:58 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|7:29 am to 9:08 am
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:07 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Nag Panchami
Basis: Shravana Shukla Panchami
|Simha Sankranti
Basis: Karka to Simha transit of Sun
|Malayalam New Year
Basis: first day of Chingam Masam; Region: Malayalam
|Skanda Sashti
Basis: Shravana Shukla Shashthi; Region: South
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Somvar (Monday) is associated with emotional balance, reflection and a calmer approach to daily responsibilities. Combined with Shukla Panchami, the day favors gradual growth, constructive progress and thoughtful adjustments rather than impulsive action.
Chitra Nakshatra, along with the Moon moving from Virgo to Libra, brings attention to detail, refinement and balance. The day may begin with a stronger focus on reviewing and correcting practical matters before gradually shifting towards cooperation, communication and fair decision-making. Overall, this is a favorable day for organizing priorities, improving existing plans and choosing practical solutions over impressive but unnecessary changes.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
The day supports careful planning, accuracy and collaborative problem-solving. Chitra Nakshatra encourages reviewing details and improving what is already in progress, while the Moon in Virgo favors organized work, schedules and practical corrections.
As the Moon moves towards Libra, discussions, negotiations and teamwork may become more important. If an important decision needs to be made, compare your options carefully and choose what is sustainable rather than simply what offers the quickest result. Clear instructions, thoughtful discussion and attention to small details can help prevent larger issues later.
Relationships and communication
Today's energy supports gentle, balanced and respectful communication. Somvar encourages a softer tone, while Chitra Nakshatra can make people more conscious of standards and expectations. Keeping communication clear without becoming overly critical can help prevent small misunderstandings.
With the Moon moving towards Libra, fairness and cooperation become especially important. Whether with family, friends or colleagues, listen carefully, express expectations calmly and appreciate the efforts of others. Practical support and thoughtful gestures may strengthen relationships more effectively than trying to prove a point.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Today is well suited for structured self-reflection and gradual personal improvement. Shukla Panchami encourages consistent growth, while Chitra Nakshatra supports identifying what needs correction, completion or simplification.
Journaling, reading, prayer or a few quiet moments of reflection can help bring clarity. As the Moon moves from Virgo to Libra, consider whether your personal needs and shared responsibilities are in balance. Focus on one area that can be improved rather than seeking dramatic changes, allowing a clearer sense of priority to guide the day.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|August 17, 2026, Monday (Somvar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Shravana; Purnimanta: Shravana
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Panchami until 5:00 pm; then Shukla Shashthi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Chitra until 4:58 am, Tuesday; then Swati
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Shubha until 3:28 am, Tuesday; then Shukla
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Balava until 5:00 pm; then Kaulava until 5:20 am, Tuesday; then Taitila until 5:50 pm, Tuesday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Virgo until 4:18 pm; then Libra
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|4:24 am
|5:07 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|4:46 am
|5:51 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:58 am
|12:51 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|10:16 pm
|11:56 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|2:36 pm
|3:28 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|6:58 pm
|7:20 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|6:58 pm
|8:04 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|12:03 am, Tuesday
|12:47 am, Tuesday
|Ravi Yog
|5:51 am
|7:58 am
|Ravi Yog
|4:59 am, Tuesday
|5:51 am, Tuesday
Those who follow Panchang timings may find these periods especially supportive:
Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:07 am
An ideal time for quiet planning, reflection, prayer or setting clear intentions before the day begins. This window is best suited for reviewing schedules and preparing for the day without distractions.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:58 am to 12:51 pm
Well suited for focused tasks, confirming important decisions or beginning work that requires steadiness, clarity and a composed mind.
Vijaya Muhurta
A favorable period for meaningful tasks and moving important work forward with confidence and careful execution.
Amrit Kalam
A supportive period for manageable tasks, thoughtful conversations and work that benefits from patience and consistency.
Overall, favorable periods are best used with clarity and moderation. Thoughtful preparation and well-timed action are likely to be more beneficial than trying to take on too much at once.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|7:29 am
|9:08 am
|Gulika Kaal
|2:03 pm
|3:41 pm
|Yamaganda
|10:46 am
|12:25 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:51 pm
|1:43 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|3:28 pm
|4:20 pm
|Varjyam
|12:13 pm
|1:49 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|5:51 am
|7:58 am
|Aadal Yog
|7:58 am
|4:59 am, Tuesday
Traditional Panchang recommends using these periods for routine work rather than major beginnings:
Vidaal Yog: Until 7:58 am
If possible, avoid starting major purchases, making fresh commitments or initiating sensitive discussions during this period. Since Ravi Yog and Vidaal Yog overlap in the early morning, the indications are mixed. It is better to use this time for routine work, planning and preparation.
Rahu Kaal: Until 9:08 am
This period is traditionally considered less suitable for starting important new tasks or making major commitments. Instead, use the time for reviewing documents, responding to messages, completing follow-up work or handling responsibilities already in progress.
Other Caution Periods
Those who follow Panchang timings may also use the day's other caution windows for routine work, maintenance and review rather than fresh beginnings. If something cannot be postponed, proceed carefully, check the details and avoid unnecessary haste.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|5:51 am
|Sunset
|6:58 pm
|Moonrise
|10:17 am
|Moonset
|9:38 pm
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|7:55 am to 9:31 am
|Delhi (NCR)
|7:29 am to 9:08 am
|Bengaluru
|7:41 am to 9:15 am
|Hyderabad
|7:34 am to 9:09 am
|Chennai
|7:30 am to 9:04 am
|Ahmedabad
|7:53 am to 9:30 am
|Pune
|7:52 am to 9:27 am
|Kolkata
|6:51 am to 8:27 am
|Jaipur
|7:37 am to 9:14 am
|Kochi
|7:49 am to 9:22 am
|Lucknow
|7:16 am to 8:54 am
|Indore
|7:40 am to 9:17 am
|Guwahati
|6:34 am to 8:12 am
|Chandigarh
|7:28 am to 9:08 am
|Surat
|7:54 am to 9:30 am
|Visakhapatnam
|7:15 am to 8:50 am
|Nagpur
|7:29 am to 9:05 am
|Coimbatore
|7:45 am to 9:19 am
|Varanasi
|7:09 am to 8:47 am
|Bhubaneswar
|7:03 am to 8:39 am
Overall
Traditional Panchang guidance suggest a day that supports clear thinking, courteous communication and sensible timing. Those who follow Panchang guidance may benefit from starting calmly, checking details before acting and choosing balanced progress over dramatic moves. Keep plans realistic, make thoughtful use of supportive periods and allow patience to guide the day's decisions.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings may vary depending on location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More