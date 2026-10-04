Delhi protests LIVE: Journalists gather outside Parliament Street police station, seek FIR in harassment case
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Two marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar are set to be held today. The Citizens' March at 3 pm is also set to raise women's safety concerns, AISA announced on social media.
- 5 Mins agoJournalists protest outside Parliament Street police station, demand FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat
- 10 Mins ago‘We’ll go in and speak with the victim as well’, says CJP's Saurav Das
- 11 Mins ago‘How dare they do such a thing?', says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat
- 17 Mins agoPress Club of India expresses ‘shock’ over over alleged harassment of women journalists
- 25 Mins agoCongress leader Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi, Shah over alleged harassment of women journalists
- 32 Mins agoDelhi protests LIVE updates: 5,000 cops, drones, barricades ready for India Gate-Jantar Mantar protests
- 39 Mins agoCitizens’ March expected to begin shortly
- 51 Mins ago3 women journalists accuse Delhi Police of sexual harassment
- 55 Mins agoCJP protests outside Parliament Street Police Station
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoWhy CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoYouth Congress march on same route at 5 pm
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoCitizens’ March to begin at 3 pm
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoPolice step up security in national capital
- 1 Hr 28 Mins ago2 marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar to be held today
Delhi protests LIVE updates: The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls today....Read More
A Citizens’ March, led by All India Students' Association (AISA), is scheduled to begin at 3 pm, followed by an Indian Youth Congress march along the same route at 5 pm.
Citizens’ March at 3 pm
The Citizens' March at 3 pm is also set to raise women's safety concerns, All India Students' Association (AISA) announced on social media.
In a post on X on Saturday, the AISA wrote, “Today, Delhi Police manhandled, assaulted & groped female students & journalists. Why? Not for demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. Just because Delhi Police treat women as objects to assault with impunity.”
Youth Congress march at 5 pm
The protest march by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is scheduled for 5 pm, it announced on X, calling for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
“Delhi, we have plans tonight. No cafes. No clubs. Bas mashaal, placards aur thode uncomfortable sawaal,” the post read.
Women journalists accuse Delhi Police of sexual harassment
Three women journalists have accused senior Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar. The police said on Sunday that their complaints had been forwarded to the Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police said: “On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”
The journalists have alleged that police officers deployed at the protest site touched them inappropriately while they were reporting on the demonstrations.
On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers held a protest outside Parliament Street police station, demanding that FIRs be registered against the accused officers, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).
Police step up security
The police said permission had not been granted for either of the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. However, it is expecting a large turnout as the protests enter their third consecutive day.
The police said PCR vans and other police vehicles would be stationed along all roads leading to Jantar Mantar. CCTV cameras will be monitored from the DCP (New Delhi) office. Drones may also be deployed to monitor the crowd and review security arrangements if the law-and-order situation demands it.
Police personnel have been equipped with anti-riot gear, and the ministry of home affairs has been briefed on the security measures, officials said.
Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.
Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission earlier said that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Journalists protest outside Parliament Street police station, demand FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat
Delhi protests LIVE updates: A group of independent journalists are staging a protest outside Parliament Street police station demanding FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat for sexually harassing a female journalist on Saturday.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: ‘We’ll go in and speak with the victim as well’, says CJP's Saurav Das
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Sunday said that one delegation is with the victim.
"They are allowing one delegation right now. We’ll go in and speak with the victim as well"
Delhi protests LIVE updates: ‘How dare they do such a thing?', says CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat
Delhi protests LIVE updates: “It's not just a woman; she's a journalist doing her duty. A journalist has to fulfil her journalistic duties and responsibilities, and this is about her courage. And it's not just the police; the ACP is the police officer in charge. He is the ACP of this police station, and he dares to touch a woman. Does he not know the protocol, the SOP for the police? How dare they do such a thing? And now they are refusing to file an FIR,” CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said in New Delhi on Sunday.
“We, as women, have fought for this right: even if they think we have committed a crime, no policeman can touch us. We have fought for this protocol. And here, you have a straight case of harassment. This is sexual harassment by a top police officer. That is why we are all here,” she added.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Press Club of India expresses ‘shock’ over over alleged harassment of women journalists
Delhi protests LIVE updates: The Press Club of India on Sunday expressed “shock” over the alleged assault of three women journalists by senior Delhi Police officers during Saturday's protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar.
“The Press Club of India is shocked and dismayed at the Delhi Police's actions against and treatment of journalists during the protests at Jantar Mantar against the chief election commissioner on Friday and Saturday,” the press club wrote on X.
It said that journalists should be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues.
“Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues. That this is not being allowed even at the heart of the national capital does not bode well for the trajectory of media freedom in India,” it added.
“The Delhi Police must immediately act on the female journalist's complaint and ensure that it gives mediapersons the space to do their jobs without having to face aggression and threats.”
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questions PM Modi, Shah over alleged harassment of women journalists
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday backed women journalists who have accused police personnel of sexual harassment, saying that those whose job is to provide security are instead making women feel threatened.
“During reporting at Jantar Mantar, women journalists have accused police personnel of sexual harassment. Despite protests by dozens of journalists, no FIR was filed, nor was any concrete action taken. Women engaged in peaceful protests also allege that the police are behaving very indecently with them,” she wrote in a post on X.
She further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah of not taking notice of the situation
“The very police whose job it is to provide security is making women feel threatened. From college students to journalists—women are facing insecurity everywhere. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, is this the right way to treat women? If not, then why don't you take notice of it?”
Delhi protests LIVE updates: 5,000 cops, drones, barricades ready for India Gate-Jantar Mantar protests
Delhi protests LIVE updates: The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two protest marches against the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.
It said no permission has been given for the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, but expects a large turnout as the protests enter a third straight day.
Two marches against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have been announced for Sunday — a Citizens’ March from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, which is expected to begin shortly, and an Indian Youth Congress march on the same route at 5pm.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Citizens’ March expected to begin shortly
Delhi protests LIVE updates: A Citizens’ March, led by All India Students' Association (AISA), is expected to begin shortly.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: 3 women journalists accuse Delhi Police of sexual harassment
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Three women journalists have accused senior Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar. The police said on Sunday that their complaints had been forwarded to the Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.
In a post on X, the Delhi Police said: “On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”
The journalists have alleged that police officers deployed at the protest site touched them inappropriately while they were reporting on the demonstrations.
On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers held a protest outside Parliament Street police station, demanding that FIRs be registered against the accused officers, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).
Delhi protests LIVE updates: CJP protests outside Parliament Street Police Station
Delhi protests LIVE updates: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das, speaking to news agency ANI, said, "The complainant—the victim—is here, along with her lawyers and the rest of us. Why won't they speak to us? We have given them two or three minutes; otherwise, we are going to storm inside".
This comes after three women journalists accused senior Delhi police officers of sexual harassment during the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Delhi Police said their complaints have been forwarded to the crime branch for a detailed probe.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
Delhi protests LIVE updates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.
Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission earlier said that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Youth Congress march on same route at 5 pm
Delhi protests LIVE updates: The protest march from India Gate to Jantar Mantar by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is scheduled for 5 pm, it announced on X, calling for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
“Delhi, we have plans tonight. No cafes. No clubs. Bas mashaal, placards aur thode uncomfortable sawaal,” the post read.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Citizens’ March to begin at 3 pm
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Two marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar have been planned for Sunday. The first, a Citizens’ March, is scheduled to begin at 3 pm.
The Citizens' March is also set to raise women's safety concerns, All India Students' Association (AISA) announced on social media.
In a post on X on Saturday, the AISA wrote, “Today, Delhi Police manhandled, assaulted & groped female students & journalists. Why? Not for demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. Just because Delhi Police treat women as objects to assault with impunity.”
This comes after three women journalists accused senior Delhi police officers of sexual harassment during the protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Delhi Police said their complaints have been forwarded to the crime branch for a detailed probe.
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Police step up security in national capital
Delhi protests LIVE updates: The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including those from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two protest marches against the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.
Multi-layered barricading has been put in place on routes leading to Jantar Mantar, with police blocking access from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg and the Kerala Bhawan side. Barricades have also been installed near Ashoka Road and C-Hexagon.
A police officer said district forces, reserve personnel, RAF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed from Parliament Street police station to Jantar Mantar on both sides. “Though permission has not been granted, we are expecting huge numbers,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.
PCR vans and police vehicles will be deployed on all routes leading to Jantar Mantar, while CCTV cameras will be monitored directly from the DCP (New Delhi) office, the police said. Drones will also be used to monitor the crowd and assess security arrangements if the law-and-order situation becomes a concern.
Police said anti-riot gear has been provided to personnel and the Ministry of Home Affairs has been informed about the security arrangements.
(Inputs from HT Correspondent)
Delhi protests LIVE updates: 2 marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar to be held today
Delhi protests LIVE updates: Two marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar are set to be held today.
Ahead of the protest marches, Delhi Police deployed around 5,000 personnel in the national capital.