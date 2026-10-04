Delhi protests LIVE: Journalists gather outside Parliament Street police station, seek FIR in harassment case

A Citizens’ March, led by All India Students' Association (AISA), is scheduled to begin at 3 pm, followed by an Indian Youth Congress march along the same route at 5 pm.

Citizens’ March at 3 pm

The Citizens' March at 3 pm is also set to raise women's safety concerns, All India Students' Association (AISA) announced on social media.

In a post on X on Saturday, the AISA wrote, “Today, Delhi Police manhandled, assaulted & groped female students & journalists. Why? Not for demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. Just because Delhi Police treat women as objects to assault with impunity.”

Youth Congress march at 5 pm

The protest march by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is scheduled for 5 pm, it announced on X, calling for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“Delhi, we have plans tonight. No cafes. No clubs. Bas mashaal, placards aur thode uncomfortable sawaal,” the post read.

Women journalists accuse Delhi Police of sexual harassment

Three women journalists have accused senior Delhi Police officers of sexual harassment during Saturday's protest against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar. The police said on Sunday that their complaints had been forwarded to the Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said: “On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry.”

The journalists have alleged that police officers deployed at the protest site touched them inappropriately while they were reporting on the demonstrations.

On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers held a protest outside Parliament Street police station, demanding that FIRs be registered against the accused officers, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Police step up security

The police said permission had not been granted for either of the marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. However, it is expecting a large turnout as the protests enter their third consecutive day.

The police said PCR vans and other police vehicles would be stationed along all roads leading to Jantar Mantar. CCTV cameras will be monitored from the DCP (New Delhi) office. Drones may also be deployed to monitor the crowd and review security arrangements if the law-and-order situation demands it.

Police personnel have been equipped with anti-riot gear, and the ministry of home affairs has been briefed on the security measures, officials said.

Why CEC Gyanesh Kumar is under fire

CEC Gyanesh Kumar is at the centre of a controversy surrounding the Election Commission following an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.

Rejecting the claims, the Election Commission earlier said that key decisions, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.