Cyclone Akvan is expected to make landfall along the coast between Andhra Pradesh's Narsapur and Odisha's Puri by noon on Friday, November 20, triggering evacuations and rain alerts across both states and their neighbouring areas. Ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, the IMD said that coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert. (PTI) Earlier, the cyclone was supposed to make landfall along the coasts between Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and Visakhapatnam. However, the location was revised on Wednesday afternoon to Narsapuri and Puri. Track Cyclone Akvan LIVE updates As the cyclone began to shift course, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rain alerts for both states. Cyclone Akvan | 8 points

Deep Dive Where and when is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall? Which Odisha districts closed schools and colleges because of Cyclone Akvan? What precautions were advised for people along the Odisha and Andhra coasts?

1. Cyclone Akvan current location: The severe cyclonic storm, Akvan, over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved northwards at a speed of 17 kmph at 11:30am on Thursday, over the same region, about 390km east-southeast of Andhra's Narsapur, 350km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam, 430km south of Odisha's Gopalpur, 490km south of Puri and 600km east-northeast of Tamil Nadu's Chennai. The cyclone is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur by noon on November 20. The cyclone is expected to bring wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. The IMD said that coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha should remain alert.

2. Odisha evacuates over 80k people: Taking precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan's landfall, the Odisha government evacuated over 80,000 people and deployed 74 rescue teams across the state. The state also closed educational institutes in several districts. Further, railway authorities have also cancelled two trains between Visakhapatnam and Koraput on Thursday and Friday. Officials said the coastal and southern regions of Odisha have been receiving light to moderate rain since Wednesday night, adding that the intensity will gradually increase. ALSO READ |₹6.5cr for cyclone preparedness ahead of Akvan landfall"> Odisha sanctions ₹6.5cr for cyclone preparedness ahead of Akvan landfall 3. Odisha's Ganjam likely to be worst hit: An official, cited by news agency PTI, said that Ganjam is likely to be the worst hit by the cyclone, adding that the district administration has moved 36,398 people to shelters by 6am on Thursday. Further evacuation is also underway, the official said. Additionally, the district official said that four teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 24 of Fire and Emergency Services and 10 of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) have been deployed across Ganjam. 4. Red alert across Odisha: The weather office has issued a red warning for the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal for Thursday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. It said that a storm surge of 0.5 to 1 metre above the astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ganjam and Puri. Strong winds are also likely along the south and north Odisha coasts as Cyclone Akvan approaches. 5. Andhra Pradesh on alert: The southern state is set to experience its third cyclone in three weeks as severe cyclonic storm Akvan approaches the coast of Narsapur. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged farmers and others to take precautions. Andhra Pradesh was recently battered by cyclones Arnab and Murasu, in quick succession, inundating lakhs of acres of crops across the state.