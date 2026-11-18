Odisha sanctions ₹6.5cr for cyclone preparedness ahead of Akvan landfall
Six districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput, have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides
With cyclonic storm Akvan approaching the Odisha coast, the state government has approved ₹6.5 crore to three districts for advance preparedness and evacuation, landslide mapping and tourist curbs, officials said.
Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Patil in separate letters to district collectors and departments allocated ₹5 crore to Ganjam district, ₹1 crore to Gajapati and ₹50 lakh to Malkangiri for evacuating vulnerable people to safer locations and making logistical arrangements, including transportation and other emergency support facilities.
Six districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput, have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides.
The government also asked collectors of Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Koraput and Malkangiri to immediately submit block-wise and Urban Local Body-wise evacuation plans to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
The collectors have also been asked to furnish information on the capacity of cyclone shelters, alternative transportation routes, and arrangements for food, drinking water, sanitation and lighting. Details of nodal officers appointed at individual cyclone shelters must also be provided to the SEOC.
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To prevent landslide-related casualties, Patil has asked the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) to undertake an immediate satellite imagery and Geographic Information System (GIS)-based assessment of landslide susceptibility in six vulnerable districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput. ORSAC has been asked to use terrain, slope, drainage, geological, land-use and historical landslide data to identify vulnerable villages, habitations and road stretches.
The government also ordered a complete suspension of beach tourism and recreational activities at vulnerable coastal locations until the cyclone passed.
Also Read: Cyclone Akvan: Odisha govt steps up precautionary measures in flood-hit Ganjam
Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard’s Air Enclave in Bhubaneswar at Paradip and its station at Gopalpur have been asked to remain on maximum alert. The Coast Guard has been directed to keep rescue aircraft, ships, boats and communication systems ready, alert fishermen operating at sea and coordinate with coastal district administrations and Marine Police.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More