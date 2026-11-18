With cyclonic storm Akvan approaching the Odisha coast, the state government has approved ₹6.5 crore to three districts for advance preparedness and evacuation, landslide mapping and tourist curbs, officials said. The government also ordered a complete suspension of beach tourism and recreational activities at vulnerable coastal locations. (PITI photo)

Special relief commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Patil in separate letters to district collectors and departments allocated ₹5 crore to Ganjam district, ₹1 crore to Gajapati and ₹50 lakh to Malkangiri for evacuating vulnerable people to safer locations and making logistical arrangements, including transportation and other emergency support facilities.

Six districts, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput, have been identified as highly vulnerable to landslides.

The government also asked collectors of Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Koraput and Malkangiri to immediately submit block-wise and Urban Local Body-wise evacuation plans to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The collectors have also been asked to furnish information on the capacity of cyclone shelters, alternative transportation routes, and arrangements for food, drinking water, sanitation and lighting. Details of nodal officers appointed at individual cyclone shelters must also be provided to the SEOC.

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To prevent landslide-related casualties, Patil has asked the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) to undertake an immediate satellite imagery and Geographic Information System (GIS)-based assessment of landslide susceptibility in six vulnerable districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput. ORSAC has been asked to use terrain, slope, drainage, geological, land-use and historical landslide data to identify vulnerable villages, habitations and road stretches.

The government also ordered a complete suspension of beach tourism and recreational activities at vulnerable coastal locations until the cyclone passed.

Also Read: Cyclone Akvan: Odisha govt steps up precautionary measures in flood-hit Ganjam

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard’s Air Enclave in Bhubaneswar at Paradip and its station at Gopalpur have been asked to remain on maximum alert. The Coast Guard has been directed to keep rescue aircraft, ships, boats and communication systems ready, alert fishermen operating at sea and coordinate with coastal district administrations and Marine Police.