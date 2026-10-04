Once BIMARU, Uttar Pradesh now giving artisans platform to shine: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said before 2017, governments with a ‘BIMARU mentality’ had turned Uttar Pradesh into a ‘BIMARU’ state bereft of security, infrastructure, technology, and markets. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the India Carpet Expo in Bhadohi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the golden jubilee edition of the India Carpet Expo, being organised from October 4 to 7 at the Carpet Expo Mart in Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bhadohi, on Sunday.

“Before 2017, there was frustration and despair in Uttar Pradesh. Due to riots, curfews, disturbances, and mafia activity, there was no conducive environment for business. Artisans and craftspeople were once compelled to migrate in search of livelihood and employment. They are now getting a platform to showcase their skills on their own soil. Now no mafia can threaten anyone by brandishing a pistol from an open jeep. Nor can anyone undermine the security of daughters and traders,” he said.

“Today, the carpet industry has received technology, design and markets, along with better connectivity and security. Bhadohi carpets are establishing their identity in the global market,” he said.

“The government included Bhadohi carpets under the One District-One Product (ODOP) scheme and connected artisans with technology, design and markets,” he said.

“Carpets made by the skilled hands of Bhadohi are now enhancing the beauty of major establishments across the world. The carpet laid in the country’s new Parliament building was also made in Sant Ravidas Nagar. The district has a GI tag, the ODOP platform, the Carpet Expo Mart and a strong export system. A PM MITRA Textile Park is being developed across 1,000 acres between Lucknow and Hardoi,” he added.

He also stated, “Exports worth ₹6,100 crore are taking place from Sant Ravidas Nagar and the silk cluster. Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and the silk cluster of Varanasi account for 60% of the country’s total carpet exports. Sant Ravidas Nagar alone has 2,500 MSME units, with an annual turnover of ₹10,000 crore. This industry has provided direct employment to more than 5 lakh people.”

He said 90% of the carpets manufactured in the district are exported to various countries, including the United States, Germany, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. Bhadohi’s handmade carpets have also received a GI tag. He visited the stalls and viewed the products of artisans and craftspeople. Around 250 exhibitors and more than 450 foreign buyers from 65 countries are participating in this expo. This includes 106 buyers from BRICS countries.

Bhadohi MP Dr Vinod Kumar Bind, district panchayat chairperson Aniruddh Tripathi, Aurai MLA Dinanath Bhaskar, Gyanpur MLA Vipul Dubey, CEPC chairman Captain Mukesh Gomber, vice chairman Aslam Mehboob, principal secretary, MSME department, Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, and India Expo Mart Limited chairman Dr Rakesh Sharma, among others, were present.

‘Varanasi-Vindhya Regional Development Plan to roll out soon’

The chief minister said Sant Ravidas Nagar, Mirzapur and Varanasi will be developed as a silk cluster and the Varanasi-Vindhya Regional Development Plan will also be implemented soon.

He made the announcement during a direct interaction with exporters, sellers and prominent entrepreneurs of the carpet industry at the golden jubilee edition of India Carpet Expo.

Entrepreneurs raised issues related to a separate policy for the carpet industry, business requirements and the participation of women entrepreneurs. The chief minister assured them that the government would take cognizance of the issues.

Those who raised issues concerning the carpet industry and made suggestions included carpet businessman Anil Kumar from Mirzapur, Imtiyaz Ahmed and Piyush Kumar Barnwal.

Following a point raised by Adarsh Purnima, the chief minister asked CEPC to ensure the participation of women entrepreneurs and reserve seats for them. The chief minister also assured that changes would be made in this direction.