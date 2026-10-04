What happened to Saquon Barkley? Is he injured? Eagles RB seen limping after apparent leg injury vs Rams
Saquon Barkley left early against the Rams after appearing to hurt his right hamstring, leaving his status uncertain.
Saquon Barkley suffered a scare early in the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after appearing to hurt his right hamstring.
The Eagles running back pulled up during a first-quarter run and soon went down on one knee.
He was seen holding and hitting the back of his right leg before leaving the field. Barkley had been cleared to play and had no injury designation before the game.
The latest incident is another concern for Philadelphia, which is already dealing with several injuries on offense. There is no confirmed diagnosis or return timeline yet.
Saquon Barkley injury update after Rams game
Barkley’s injury appeared to happen on a run around the left side of the Eagles’ offensive line. He had room in front of him but moved toward the sideline rather than taking a bigger hit.
A Rams defender still moved toward Barkley’s legs as he went out of bounds. Barkley then slowed down and appeared uncomfortable as he walked away from the play.
He later took a knee and was seen holding his right hamstring. That raised concern because a hamstring problem can be difficult for a running back to play through.
There was no official injury designation for Barkley before the game. The NFL’s Week 4 injury report also did not list him with a hamstring injury.
Also Read: Micah Parsons injury update: When will Packers star return? Latest on possible November comeback
Saquon Barkley injury history
Barkley has dealt with several injuries during his NFL career, although a hamstring issue has not been a regular problem for him.
During his time at Penn State, he missed two games in 2015 after an ankle sprain. He also suffered an ankle sprain in 2016 but did not miss a game.
Barkley had a hamstring injury during the 2018 preseason with the New York Giants, but he returned in time for the regular season.
He later missed time with other injuries, including a groin issue in 2025. His current problem, however, appeared different from that earlier injury.
Also Read: Why is Micah Parsons not playing today? When will Packers star return? Latest injury update and timeline
When will Saquon Barkley return?
For now, there is no confirmed timetable for Barkley. The Eagles would need to provide an update after the game before his status for their next matchup becomes clear.
Philadelphia entered Sunday already short-handed. DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dallas Goedert and several other players were also unavailable.
That makes Barkley’s situation especially important for the Eagles, but the team will need to wait for medical tests before deciding how serious the injury is and whether he can play next week.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More