What happened to Saquon Barkley? Is he injured? Eagles RB seen limping after apparent leg injury vs Rams

The latest incident is another concern for Philadelphia, which is already dealing with several injuries on offense. There is no confirmed diagnosis or return timeline yet.

He was seen holding and hitting the back of his right leg before leaving the field. Barkley had been cleared to play and had no injury designation before the game.

The Eagles running back pulled up during a first-quarter run and soon went down on one knee.

Saquon Barkley suffered a scare early in the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after appearing to hurt his right hamstring.

Saquon Barkley injury update after Rams game Barkley’s injury appeared to happen on a run around the left side of the Eagles’ offensive line. He had room in front of him but moved toward the sideline rather than taking a bigger hit.

A Rams defender still moved toward Barkley’s legs as he went out of bounds. Barkley then slowed down and appeared uncomfortable as he walked away from the play.

He later took a knee and was seen holding his right hamstring. That raised concern because a hamstring problem can be difficult for a running back to play through.

There was no official injury designation for Barkley before the game. The NFL’s Week 4 injury report also did not list him with a hamstring injury.

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Saquon Barkley injury history Barkley has dealt with several injuries during his NFL career, although a hamstring issue has not been a regular problem for him.

During his time at Penn State, he missed two games in 2015 after an ankle sprain. He also suffered an ankle sprain in 2016 but did not miss a game.

Barkley had a hamstring injury during the 2018 preseason with the New York Giants, but he returned in time for the regular season.

He later missed time with other injuries, including a groin issue in 2025. His current problem, however, appeared different from that earlier injury.

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When will Saquon Barkley return? For now, there is no confirmed timetable for Barkley. The Eagles would need to provide an update after the game before his status for their next matchup becomes clear.

Philadelphia entered Sunday already short-handed. DeVonta Smith was ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Dallas Goedert and several other players were also unavailable.

That makes Barkley’s situation especially important for the Eagles, but the team will need to wait for medical tests before deciding how serious the injury is and whether he can play next week.