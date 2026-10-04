Micah Parsons injury update: When will Packers star return? Latest on possible November comeback

Micah Parsons will not play for the Green Bay Packers yet as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive star was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list before the 2026 season and has missed four games. Micah Parsons has no reported setback, but he is not ready to practice and could miss Packers games until November. (Photo by Patrick McDermott / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

He was expected to become eligible to return in Week 5, but that does not mean he will be back on the field immediately.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on October 3 that Parsons is not expected to practice next week and could now wait until November for his first game. There has been no reported setback in his recovery.

Micah Parsons injury update and why he is still out Parsons suffered the ACL injury in December 2025 and later had surgery. The Packers have been careful with his return, with the team following a nine-month recovery approach after reconstructive ACL surgery.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier that Parsons would not practice ahead of Week 5.

“No setbacks. Just part of the process,” LaFleur said Monday. “He's got to get cleared before we can let him get out there.”

That means Parsons has not yet entered the 21-day practice window needed before he can return to the active roster. He is still in recovery.

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When will Micah Parsons return to Packers? The earlier hope was a Week 6 return against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, but that target now looks less likely.

Pelissero reported that Parsons “isn't expected to return to practice next week” because he “just isn't ready.”

He added: “While there have been no setbacks, it's possible that the five-time Pro Bowl selection won't play in a game until November.”

So, there is no confirmed return date yet. If Parsons needs more time, his first game could come in November rather than October.

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Micah Parsons recovery timeline explained The change is mainly about caution. Parsons is still less than 10 months removed from his ACL surgery. The Packers do not want to rush him back before he is medically cleared.

Green Bay’s schedule also gives the team a reason to be patient. The Packers have a Week 6 game against Dallas, followed by a division game in Week 7 and a Thursday night game in Week 8. A return in that stretch would give Parsons little time between games.

The Packers entered the season knowing Parsons would miss at least the first four games. Now, the latest reports suggest his absence could last several more weeks. Green Bay will wait for him to be ready rather than set a return date before he is cleared.