Micah Parsons to Packers confirmed: Cowboys star bags $188 million over 4 years; details out

The Micah Parsons trade saga is over. The Dallas Cowboys have traded the All-Pro to the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old confirmed the deal on X, writing, "Thank you Dallas ….. GO Pack Go!" Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Jordan Schultz reported that Parsons will get $188 million over 4 years. His agent “had a hand in the trade and ultimately negotiating the record-breaking contract that includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and makes Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history,” Adam Schefter added.

The deal confirmation just hours after reports surfaced that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was open to trade offers, a stark reversal from his statement a week earlier dismissing such talks as "pure B.S."

What led to the rift Between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys?

The conflict between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys stems from a disagreement over his 2025 fifth-year option salary. Parsons, a 2021 first-round pick, filed a grievance claiming he should earn $24 million, the rate for linebackers, due to his 2021 All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors at that position.

However, the Cowboys and NFL classified him as a defensive end, setting his salary at $21.324 million based on his 2023 snap count. This $2.676 million gap frustrated Parsons.

Contract talks stalled, worsened by tensions with owner Jerry Jones, prompting Parsons to request a trade on August 1, 2025, via an X post, citing unfair negotiations and criticism over injuries.

He wrote, “Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization our fans and my teammates… I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys.”