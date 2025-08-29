Micah Parsons contract: How much salary Packers have agreed to pay Cowboys star? Details here

The Micah Parsons transfer saga seems to have come to an end, with NFL side Dallas Cowboys deciding to trade their three-time All-Pro LB to the Green Bay Packers. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the news citing sources. Micah Parsons requested a trade in one of the multiple escalatory landmarks in the ongoing staredown with the Dallas Cowboys' owner over his contract.(AP)

Micah Parsons contract details

Parsons and Packers have reportedly reached a four-year deal, and they have a $188 million contract in place. Schefter noted the contract was ‘record breaking’ and would give Parsons $120 million fully guaranteed at signing. He would get an average salary of $47 million, making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

The Micah Parsons transfer saga

One week after labeling any trade talk around Micah Parsons "pure B.S." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly willing to listen to offers for the All-Pro pass rusher, ESPN reported Thursday. Dallas is scheduled to kick off the season next Thursday at Philadelphia, and Parsons hasn't been a participant in a full practice since last season.

Also Read | NFC East Primer: Sleeping Giants in New York?

Parsons requested a trade in one of the multiple escalatory landmarks in the ongoing staredown with Jones over his contract. The Cowboys have held firm that Parsons is under contract and should be on the field now and during the 2025 regular season if he wants to address a long-term deal.

Parsons played the first four years of his career with the Cowboys. The player had some issues with the Cowboys.

This season, he was on the fifth-year option in his rookie contract worth $21.324 million in 2025. He reportedly filed a grievance earlier this year, arguing he should be viewed as a linebacker -- not a defensive end. The option salary for a linebacker is $24 million.

Jones, who made clear he prefers to talk contracts directly with his players and not their paid representatives or agents, stated publicly that he and Parsons agreed to the parameters of a deal in the spring. ESPN pegged the terms of the five-year extension at an average of $40.5 million per season.

The highest-paid defensive player in terms of average annual value is Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt ($41 million). Browns defensive end Myles Garrett signed a new deal earlier this year to increase his annual average pay to $40 million.

(With Reuters inputs)