Trevon Diggs injury: Dallas Cowboys provide major CB update ahead of Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys received positive news over the weekend when their cornerback Trevon Diggs was able to pass his physical and moved off the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list and onto the active 53-man roster. This comes after he suffered a season-ending injury last season and was placed on the list at the start of training camp season in Oxford. Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys was elevated from PUP list.(Getty Images via AFP)

Brian Schottenheimer weighs in

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed Diggs’s condition on Saturday (August 23), talking about how the cornerback could return to the practice field as early as this week. "I'd be remiss if I didn't talk about how hard Trevon's been working," he said, as reported by the official Cowboys website. "He's doing an incredible job with Britt [Brown]. These things don't happen if he's not putting in the time and the effort to do the stuff that he's been doing. Really proud of him."

Despite this bringing Diggs a step closer to returning, it still leaves room for him to miss out on the team’s regular-season opener.

When could Trevon Diggs return?

What’s clear as of now is that Diggs won’t be opening the season on the PUP list since that would put him out for the first four weeks, a risk that the Cowboys would not be willing to take given the lack of depth in their roster over the past season’s injuries.

As Kaiir Elam impressed the team in camp and DaRon Bland positions himself to start the season inside the slot, Andrew Booth could start opposite Elam “if the Cowboys don't feel confident in a nickel corner currently on the roster until Diggs comes back”, as per the official Cowboys website.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now has the chance to rethink his secondary, as the team had five interceptions over the course of three games during the preseason. Although Diggs is likely to join the team’s 53-man roster, he may not be a part of the Cowboys’ active roster just yet.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the current reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their first regular-season outing on Thursday (September 4).