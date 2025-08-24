Micah Parsons negotiations take a massive turn; Cowboys reveal MRI results ahead of roster day

It appears that Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys are set to take a massive turn. Jerry Jones and co finally addressed the superstar LB's in-game catnap. The 26-year-old raised eyebrows on Friday when he appeared to lie down on an athletic trainer's table with closed eyes during Dallas' preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys lays on a training table during the second half vs Falcons(Getty Images via AFP)

With fans concerned about Parsons' health and injury status, head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that the Pro Bowler underwent an MRI and the scans are ‘clean’. He now plans to speak with Parsons and handle the situation internally.

It is unclear how this saga is going to affect Micah Parsons' negotiations. He has remained off the field throughout the training camp due to a back injury. The LB has already requested a trade and even flashed a ‘call me’ gesture at a fan who suggested an Atlanta Falcons trade.

Parsons, later on Friday, quote-tweeted broadcaster Mike Leslie's comment that he was on the trainer's table for ‘a relatively short portion of the evening’.

“I actually appreciate this 🙏🏾. The way media shapes perception and narratives is wild—and if he hadn’t said anything, everyone would’ve just run with it. I’d never disrespect the guys out there fighting for their lives,” the star player wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Jerry Jones vs Micah Parsons

Meanwhile, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed speculation. "Any talk of trading is BS," he said, clarifying the Cowboys would not trade Parsons in an interview on the 'Stephen A. Smith Show'.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said this week he expected Parsons to be on the field when the Cowboys open at Philadelphia against the Eagles in less than two weeks. B

Parsons is in the final year of his contract, which is the fifth-year option teams hold for first-round picks, and the Cowboys could use the franchise tag to retain him in 2026 and 2027. From Jones' perspective, he considers Parsons essentially under contract for not only 2025, but the next three seasons.

"I can't imagine anybody sitting out for three years, at all," Jones said in the interview Friday.

(With inputs from Reuters)